Cursed Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

It is a fantasy drama television series. There is no official announcement has been made for the second season of the series Cursed.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. The series Cursed is not officially renewed for the second season yet, but we expect that Cursed Season 2 will soon be confirmed.

The series Cursed is based on the illustrated novel titled Cursed by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Cursed.

Cursed Season 2: Latest News

The series Cursed includes the life of Nimue. She is a young heroine. She finds a partner in Arthur after her mother’s death.

Arthur is a young mercenary. Nimue is a powerful lady of the lake. The series Cursed includes fantasy, serial drama, action, and adventure.

The story of Cursed Season 1 will be continued in Cursed Season 2. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler created the series Cursed.

Netflix distributed the series Cursed. The series Cursed was completed under the production company named Arcanum Frank Miller Ink.

Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler were also the executive producers of the series Cursed. Alex Boden produced the series Cursed. The filming of the series Cursed was completed in the United Kingdom.

Cursed Season 2 Release Date:

We can expect Cursed Season 2 in early 2022. Cursed Season 1 was released on 17th July 2020 on Netflix, and the second season of the series Cursed will also be released on Netflix.

Cursed Season 1 was directed by Zetna Fuentes, Daniel Nettheim, Jon East, and Sarah O’Gorman. There are ten episodes in Cursed Season 1, titled Nimue, Cursed, Alone, The Red Lake, The Joining, Festa and Moreii, Bring Us in Good Ale, The Key Queen, Poisons, and The Sacrifice.

Maybe the series Cursed Season 2 will also include ten episodes, and each episode will have a different and unique title as Season 1.

Cursed Season 2 Cast:

Katherine Langford as Nimue Devon Terrell as Arthur Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk – Lancelot Sebastian Armesto as King Uther Lily Newmark as Pym Peter Mullan as Father Carden Shalom Brune – Franklin as Sister Igraine – Morgana Bella Dayne as Red Spear Matt Stokoe as the Green Knight – Gawain

Cursed Season 2 Trailer:

Cursed Season 2’s trailer is not released yet. Find the trailer of the first season of the series Cursed below.

