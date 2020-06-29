GHFWD Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 for 1494 Posts Application form at ojas.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Health and Welfare Department has been declared the notification of GHFWD Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020, among the total 1494 number of vacancies on the official site www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. So the GHFWD candidates who are interested and eligible for this post they can apply for this Nurse post on before the last date of submission. The last date for submitting the application form is 24th April 2020. To get more information about the GHFWD Staff Nurse Recruitment visit on the official site ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

GHFWD Recruitment 2020 at ojas.gujarat.gov.in:

The Gujarat Health and Welfare Department is commonly known as its short form GHFWD. The GHFWD department is one of the government organizations of the Gujarat State which is responsible for all actions regarding the health of the local people. The head office of the GHFWD located at Gandhinagar, Gujarat State. The Gujarat Health and Welfare Department mainly focuses on Family welfare, reproductive health, pediatrics, information, education, and communications. It also offers various schemes and programs such as Mukhya Mantri Amrutam, Beti Bachao Abhiyan, Janani Suraksha Yojana, etc.

GHFWD Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020:

As per the official notification, the GHFWD has been declared the GHFWD recruitment notification of the post of Staff Nurse among the total 1494 number of vacancies. So this is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. So the eligible candidate may apply online to the official site. The eligibility criteria for this post such as application fee, age limits, educational qualification, selection process, etc. are given below.

ojas.gujarat.gov.in – GHFWD Recruitment 2020:

Name of the Organization : Gujarat Health and Welfare Department (GHFWD)

: Gujarat Health and Welfare Department (GHFWD) Name of the Post : Staff Nurse

: Staff Nurse Number of Vacancies : There is a total of 1494 number of vacancies available.

: There is a total of 1494 number of vacancies available. Job Category : This is a state government job.

: This is a state government job. Job Location : The Gujarat Nurse job located anywhere in the Gujarat state.

: The Gujarat Nurse job located anywhere in the Gujarat state. Post Category: GHFWD Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification: The Applied candidates must be complete their Diploma in GNM or B.Sc. (Nursing) from the recognized university or institutions.

www.gujhealth.gov.in GHFWD Staff Nurse:

Age limits: The applicants should have a minimum age of 18 years, and the maximum age should be 40 years. The upper age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

Application Fee: The General and OBC category candidates must pay application fee Rs.300/-, and there are no several application fees for the SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates.

Pay Scale: The candidates who selected for this post they have to pay Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with the grade pay up to Rs.2800/- per month.

Selection process: The selection process is based on a written test and then the personal interview will be conducted by the GHFWD.

Steps for applying GHFWD Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020:

The GHFWD has been declared the GHFWD recruitment notification on the official site ojas.gujarat.gov.in. So the candidates who are interested in these vacant posts follow the steps as given below.

First candidates visit official site ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Then search the link of Staff Nurse Recruitment and click on that. Then read all knowledge carefully and fill the necessary details. Upload your passport size photo and scanned signature and click on the submit button. Now take a print out for further use.

GHFWD Staff Nurse Recruitment

Official Site: www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in