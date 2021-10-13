The Comey Rule Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Comey Rule is an American political drama tv series. The series The Comey Rule has received a good response from the audience.

It has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The series The Comey Rule is full of political drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series The Comey Rule.

The Comey Rule Season 2:

The series The Comey Rule is based on a book titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership by James Comey.

Billy Ray created the series The Comey Rule. The series The Comey Rule stars Jeff Daniels, Michael Kelly, and Holly Hunter.

The series The Comey Rule was written and directed by Billy Ray. The series The Comey Rule was executively produced by Heather Kadi, Shane Salerno, Alex Kurtzman, and Billy Ray.

It was produced by Terry Gould and Cari-Esta Albert. The series The Comey Rule was made under Home Run Productions, The Story Factory, and Secret Hideout. CBS Television Studios distributed the series The Comey Rule.

The first season of the series The Comey Rule includes a total of two episodes titled Night One and Night Two. It seems that the second season of the series The Comey Rule will also include a total of two episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series The Comey Rule has arrived on Showtime. The series The Comey Rule is not renewed yet for the second season.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series CBS Television Studios, w we will add it there. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

If we get any update or news about the second season of the series The Comey Rule, we will add it here. Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Comey Rule.

The Comey Rule Season 1 Review:

The series The Comey Rule Season 1 has received a good response from the audience. At the end of the first season of the series The Comey Rule, we have seen that after the election of Trump in 2016, the United States intel chiefs met with the Trump campaign in Trump Tower New York in order to state that Russian government agents are using fake social media accounts at Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter in order to duplicate pro-Trump propaganda at Russia Today as well as Sputnik Radio.

Later, Comey accuses the Russians of attacking the voting process itself. After that, the FBI intercepts five phone calls in between which sanctions relief was discussed at the time when Mike Pence talks with Face the Nation and says that the phone calls between Flynn and Kislyak were about expressing condolences for the Russian plane crash.

After that, Trump hosts Comey for a private dinner at the White House. In between the meeting, Trump says that he wants loyalty. Just after that, Trump fires Sally Yates.

Later, Trump talks with Comey and tells that he did not give a billion dollars to Iran just like Obama did. After that, Trump goes on to ask Comedy in order to drop the FBI Investigation on Michael Flynn.

The second episode of the series The Comey Rule Season 1 ends with the dismissal of Comey with resignations, the firings, retirements of a few appointed officials, and re-assignment at the DOJ and FBI.

Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The Comey Rule.

The Comey Rule Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series The Comey Rule Season 2 below.

Jeff Daniels as James Comey Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump Amy Seimetz as Trisha Anderson Steven Pasquale as Peter Strzok Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller Scoot McNairy as Rod Rosenstein Jonathan Banks as James Clapper Oona Chaplin as Lisa Page Holly Hunter as Sally Yates Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey William Sadler as Michael Flynn T. R. Knight as Reince Priebus Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Barack Obama Brian d’Arcy James as Mark Giuliano Steve Zissis as Jim Baker Andrew Di Rosa as Agent Hartz Richard Thomas as Chuck Rosenberg Seann Gallagher as Jim Rybicki Damon Gupton as Jeh Johnson Phillip Riccio as Jared Kushner Nicolas Van Burek as Stephen Miller Richard Binsley as Alexander Downer Spencer Garrett as Bill Sweeney Joe Lo Truglio as Jeff Sessions Anthony Bowden as George Papadopoulos Harmon Walsh as Donald Trump Jr. Shauna McDonald as Natalia Veselnitskaya Tony Munch as Sergey Lavrov Stass Klassen as Vladimir Putin John Bourgeois as John Brennan Michael Hyatt as Loretta Lynch Shawn Doyle as Bill Priestap Harold Tausch as Mike Rogers

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Comey Rule.

The Comey Rule Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series The Comey Rule Season 2 is not revealed yet. We expect that the announcement of the release date of the fourth season of the series The Comey Rule will soon be revealed.

The first season of the series The Comey Rule was aired on 27th November 2020, and the second season of the series The Comey Rule will be aired soon.

Maybe the second season of the series The Comey Rule will also arrive on Showtime. Let’s see what happens next. We can expect The Comey Rule Season 2 somewhere in 2022.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series The Comey Rule, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Comey Rule.

The Comey Rule Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series The Comey Rule Season 2 has not arrived yet. Find the trailer of the first season of the series The Comey Rule. It was released on 24th August 2020 by Showtime. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update2013