Galaxy Fold 2 will be cheaper than its predecessor: report

Samsung is already working on the Galaxy Fold 2, a phone that will arrive this year with more storage options and a better price.

According to SamMobile, Samsung will put 256GB of internal storage in the base model of the Galaxy Fold 2, which would allow it to sell the phone at a price more similar to the $ 1,400 of the Galaxy Z Flip and less than the $ 1,980 from the original Galaxy Fold.

He Galaxy Fold It hit the market with a price of almost $ 2,000, which took away some of the appeal. The Z Flip, by contrast, has been better received thanks to its price difference of about $ 500, according to the report. That is why Samsung will opt for a lower price for its next generation.

The Galaxy Fold 2, says SamMobile, will be announced in the third quarter of 2020. The phone would have a 4.6-inch external screen. The internal screen, according to the same report, would be 7.7 inches in size, with a front camera built into that panel.

SamMobile also suggests possible compatibility with the S Pen, a feature much adored by users of the Galaxy Note family; It would have a photography configuration similar to that of the Galaxy S20 Plus and compatibility with 5G networks. The announcement would be around August 20, the report says.

Samsung does not comment on reports and leaks.

