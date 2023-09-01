Foundation Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date, Storyline, Cast and Everything

Foundation is one of the Sci-fi drama series, initially based on a novel under the same name, written by Issac Asimov and created by Josh Friedman and David S. Goyer. Also, the craze for watching the Foundation series doubled after releasing the second season on 14th July 2023 with ten episodes.

Also, the makers recently released its seventh episode, and now, episode 8 is on its way to release. Hence, this article will discuss all the essential information about the Foundation Season 2 Episode 8, including its release date, storyline, cast, and much more.

But, before moving ahead with this article, it is essential to consider the IMDb ratings of the Foundation series, which is 7.5 out of 10.

Foundation Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date:

So, finally, all the Foundation fans here, we are having a bunch of good news for all of you guys. Thus, firstly, the makers released Foundation Season 2 on 14th July 2023, with ten amazing episodes, out of which seven are already out, and the eight will be released by 1st September 2023.

Also, on the other side, the makers announced that the series will also be the renewal of the series for season 3 very soon after the completion of season 2.

But till that period, enjoy the ongoing season of the Foundation, that is, season 2, which will officially end by the 15th of September, 2023.

Foundation Season 2 Episode 7 Storyline Overview:

Foundation Season 2, Episode 07 starts with Clerics, Brother Constant, and Poly, who find themselves locked up in the imperial palace. On the other side, Brother Day and Demerzel observe everything from a long distance.

Later, both of them are to be informed that the Clerics belong to the Church of Hari Seldon; on the other side, Demerzel has a conversation with Day and advise to try to postpone the wedding plan, but Day disagrees with Demezel.

Brother Day (Lee Pace) insists on traveling to Terminus in an exclusive clip from Friday's all-new episode of #Foundation. pic.twitter.com/qiT86eUKVn — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 29, 2023

Then, as the episodes progresses, more and more twist and suspense are generated that grabs the attention of their viewers.

Foundation Season 2 Episode 8 Expected Plot:

Well, guys, we all know that the showmakers already announced the Foundation Season 2 Episode 8 release date on 1st September 2023. The makers cannot control their excitement to know what the new thing will add in the Foundation Season 2 Episode 8.

But as of now, we are still waiting for hints about what new thing the makers will add in Foundation Season 2 Episode 8; still, one thing is much more straightforward: it all starts with more suspense, from where episode 7 ends.

Foundation Season 2 Episode 8 Cast Members:

We all know that viewers mostly love to watch the same cast members they saw from the very first episode of the series, as they now find a special connection with the same faces.

We hope that this time, too, the makers will not make any significant changes to the list of cast members for season 2. Also, the following is the expected list of the members who will play a vital role in the second and upcoming season.

Jared Harris as Hari Seldon

Lee Pace as Brother Day

Clarke Peters as Abbas Hardin

Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk

Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick

Elliot Cowan as Lewis Pirenne

Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel

Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn

Chipo Chung as the voice of the Deliverance operating system.

Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin

Cooper Carter as the child Brother Dawn/Cleon XIII

Christian Contreras as Commander Dorwin

Ben Daniels as Bel Riose

Alfred Enoch as Raych Foss

Daniel MacPherson as Hugo Crast

Reece Shearsmith as Jerril

Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldin

Sasha Behar as Mari Hardin

Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant

Kubbra Sait as Grand Huntress Phara Keaen

Oliver Chris as Director Sermak

Amy Tyger as Azura Odili

Mido Hamada as Shadow Master Obrecht

T’Nia Miller as Zephyr Halima Ifa

Ed Birch as Keeper Yartell

Holt McCallany as Jaeggar Fount

Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Enjoiner Rue

Kulvinder Ghir as High Cleric Poly Verisof

Ian McNeice as Master Statistician Tivole

Mikael Persbrandt as The Mule

Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow

Rachel House as Tellem Bond

Dino Fetscher as Glawen Curr

Alexander Siddig as Advocate Xylas

Noah Taylor as Hetman

Jesper Christensen as Ducen Barr

Fiona O’Shaughnessy as Dr. Tadj

Also, for now, we are not having any new updates related to the changes in the cast list, so we believe there will not be any changes in the cast members in its upcoming episode, either.

Foundation Season 2 Episode 8 List of Episodes:

At the present moment, we all know that both seasons of the Foundation series have ten episodes, and the makers have already shared seven episodes of season 2 out of 10.

Also, here we are sharing the list of episodes and the episode guide so that viewers can easily guess the plot of the individual episodes.

Episode 01: “In Seldon’s Shadow”

Episode 02: “A Glimpse of Darkness”

Episode 03: “King and Commoner”

Episode 04: “Where the Stars are Scattered Thinly”

Episode 05: “The Sighted and the Seen”

Episode 06: “Why the Gods Made Wine”

Episode 07: “A Necessary Death”

”Day sets course for Terminus and the #Foundation” in S2 E8. Lee Pace as Brother Day, Laura Birn as Demerzel. pic.twitter.com/hKrJnDfm9X — Lee Pace Fans Network (@thelpfn) August 28, 2023

As we already said, Foundation Season 2’s seven episodes are out, and the last three remain to be released. Therefore, we also mention the release dates of the Foundation Season 2’s remaining episodes.

Episode 08: “The Last Empress” will be released on 1st September, 2023

Episode 09: “Long Ago, Not Far Away” will be released on 8th September, 2023

Episode 10: “Creation Myths” will be released on 15th September, 2023

Foundation Season 2 Episode 8 Creators Team:

The Foundation is one of the American Sci-fi drama series initially based on a fictional book of the same name written by Isaac Asimov. Also, the Foundation was created by Josh Friedman and David S. Goyer.

Also, the series has David Ellison, Bill Bost, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Robyn Asimov, Cameron Welsh, Marcy Ross, and a few more members in the super excellent team of executive producers. Now, if we talk about the music composer, it was entirely given by Bear McCreary.

Not only that, but the series is also associated with two production companies, namely Skydance Television and Phantom Four. Moreover, many more team members, like the editors, cinematographers, and more, give their 100% effort to make the series successful.

Where to Watch Foundation Season 2 Episode 8?

The official streaming platform of the Foundation is Apple TV+, where the makers release every update about the Foundation series.

Also, if you missed out on watching any episodes of the Foundation series, you should visit the Apple TV+ streaming platform, where all the episodes are already available.

Foundation Season 2 Episode 8 Trailer:

We all know that the show makers have already announced the release date of Foundation Season 2 Episode 8, which will released by 1 September 2023.

But, nothing to worry about, guys, because until the release of episode 08, the viewers can look at the synopsis of the Foundation Season 2, Episode 07, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

So, that’s all, dear readers; now we hope that after reading the complete articles, you guys have some relevant information about Foundation Season 2 Episode 8.

We also discussed the plot of an upcoming episode and the ending summary of Foundation Season 2 Episode 7. So that viewers can easily connect with the story of Foundation Season 2 Episode 8.

Also, stay connected with our website so that you will able to communicate with all the new updates regarding the series as well as with that of the seasons.