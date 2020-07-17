Flor de Toloache debuts on the small screen thanks to a musical series by JJ Abrams

In the midst of the pandemic and without the possibility of offering live performances, Flor de Toloache now faces the same situation of uncertainty that other musicians are going through throughout the world.

But the girls who make up the female mariachi band in New York these days have the satisfaction of being able to announce their participation in the new series of Apple TV + “Little Voice”, where they not only appear playing their celebrated music, but also find them performing in small but substantial papers.

“Little Voice” is a new Apple TV + series that has been created by JJ Abrams, the acclaimed director and producer in charge of two of the most recent films in the “Star Wars” saga, and Sara Bareilles, the actress and singer who wrote the celebrated Broadway musical “Waitress”.

In it, Brittany O’Grady plays Bess, a young Manhattan girl who aspires to become a professional singer while doing all kinds of odd jobs in order to support herself. And although both she and a good part of the cast are Anglo-Saxons, the intention of the show was to also show the cultural and ethnic diversity that exists in the Big Apple.

It is there where the Flor de Toloache girls come in, who have Mexican, Puerto Rican, Dominican, Cuban, Australian, Colombian, German and Italian blood and who, throughout the first season (consisting of 9 episodes already available), they will appear playing three original songs (“Come back now”, “Sweet memories” and “They say”, which is actually in the first chapter).

The combo has also recorded a Spanish version and very ‘rancherizada’ of the main song of the series, which has been titled “Small Voice” and that, in addition to recovering some of the original fragments in English of Bareilles, has parts in Spanish written by Andrés Ramos. You can listen to it in the video that we include here.