[Final List] YSR Jagananna Vasathi deevena Scheme: Registration

About YSR Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme:

Due to the high poverty level in India, the people who belong to below the poverty line can take me education. They have to drop their knowledge due to their financial conditions. So the government is launching many schemes which will provide financial assistance or scholarship for the students.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Government has announced a scheme related to the students of the Andhra Pradesh called the YSR Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme. In this article, we will give you all the information about this scheme.

Andhra Pradesh’s government has announced this scheme to provide financial support for the students who belong below the poverty line. The government will pay the hostel and mess expenses of the students under this scheme. Thes students will get benefits from the government to get a higher study.

However, we all know that the fess of the higher study is very high. Due to the high fees of the educational institution, students with poor financial conditions will drop the study. The main aim of the government to launch this scheme is money is not a problem to get higher education. Here, I will give you information about the amount of scholarship given to the students for higher study.

Benefits of The scheme:

The students who want to do ITI will get the benefits of Rs. 10,000 under this scheme. If any students want to do a polytechnic course, then they will be provided with Rs.15,000 under this scheme. The student is pursuing a degree, and further study will get the financial assistance of Rs. 20,000 under this scheme.

However, if any students want to take the benefits of this scheme, they have to fit in the eligibility criteria of the scheme. The government has also announced the eligibility criteria of the scheme. The students have to read the eligibility criteria of the scheme, and then they should apply under this scheme.

To take advantage of this scheme, then they have to fill the application form o the scheme. The student can get financial assistance after filling the application form from the direct benefits transfer scheme.

Overview of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme

Main Objectives of Vasathi Deevena scheme

To take advantage of the scheme, the student or any person must have to know about the complete information about the scheme. In this article, we will provide every information about the scheme. You will also come to know about the government’s objective of the scheme. Here, I will list you the objective of the scheme.

Andhra Pradesh Government has announced this scheme to help the economically weaker students.

The scheme will help the students to do a higher study without thinking of their family’s financial income.

The student will get the benefits of the scholarship or Financial assistance from the government directly to the bank account of the students of the mother of the student.

Andhra Pradesh government has allocated a 2300 crore budget for this scheme.

The main objective of this scheme that the Andhra Pradesh government wants to decrease the dropout ration of the state.

Complete List of Courses Available

Here, we will give you the name of the courses under which the government will provide scholarships. Every student must have to read the name of courses and then they have to apply in this scheme. The name of the courses is as below.

B.Tech

ITI

B. Pharmacy

Polytechnic

MCA

B.Ed

M.Tech

M. Pharmacy

MBA

Graduation courses

Other degree courses

PG Courses

The registration process for the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme

If any students want to take advantage of this scheme, then they have to apply in this scheme. As far as we know that the students can apply in this scheme by filling the application form of the scheme. We will give the step by step information about how to fill the application form.

Students have to visit the official website of the scheme.

The link to the official website is http://navasakam.ap.gov.in/.

On the official website, you have to select the tab named ‘YSR Vasathi Deevena scheme link.’

After clicking on the tab, an application form will display on your screen.

You have to enter all the information in the application that is required.

After entering all the information, you have to submit your application form on the site.

List of documents