Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PS4

Square Enix



The game Final Fantasy VII Remake arrives this Friday April 10 to the PlayStation 4 console.

Players can once again enjoy this new version of the game originally released in 1997 which has now been rebuilt for the current Sony console, taking advantage of the best graphics and increased processing power.

The title is already on sale in its full version for US $ 60 or in a free demo. Players who download the demo from this Friday until May 11 will receive an exclusive theme for the PlayStation 4.

Final Fantasy VII, a game developed by Square Enix, is one of the most acclaimed titles in both the saga and the industry, especially for being one of the best RPGs focusing on music, story mode complex and outstanding graphics.

The version Remake that goes on sale this Friday, April 10 tells the same story of the delivery of more than 20 years ago. Players will control the Cloud Strife character in their fight against the Shinra Corporation. CNET in Spanish is carrying out the analysis of the game.

The most famous video game-based movies [fotos] To see photos