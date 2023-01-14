Fans are Expecting Eddie’s Return in Stranger Things Season 5 and This is What the Producer Said

Are you waiting for Stranger Things Season 5 release? If so, there are so many fans who are eager to see the final and the biggest season yet. For that, so many popular characters are returning and the most awaited one is Eddie Munson. Fans are expecting to see Shawn Levy playing the iconic role of Eddie in the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5.

Eddie Munson From Stranger Things Season 4

Since Stranger Things Season 4 has been released and fans have watched it – they loved the character Eddie Munson. And now, the final season of Stranger Things is on its way, fans want Eddie to return. But we all know what happens once a character is dead. Nevertheless, if the makers of the show want they can definitely revive any character.

Eddie was introduced as a member of Hellfire Club and the group Dungeons & Dragons was led by him. Joseph Quinn played the role amazingly and that is the reason why fans loved the character and now want him back.

This is what the makers of Stranger Things have said about Eddie Munson in relation to Season 5: Duffers: Eddie’s death has “major repercussions” for S5 and “I wouldn’t trust a word that comes out of my mouth” Levy: return of Eddie is “highly unlikely” but “we hear you” pic.twitter.com/rnhQxNfjqh — Rachael (@TheBendySlow) September 14, 2022

The Producer Revealed Details

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy revealed some details regarding fan favorite character Eddie Munson. He said, he (Eddie) was not only a fan-favorite character but they all, the entire team of makers also loved him and his character. Moreover, he added that it is “highly unlikely” that Eddie will return for Stranger Things Season 5. Let’s not lose hope folks, just wait until the fans are making Eddie come back for the final season!

‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 4 won 5 Emmys tonight. Read the full nominations list: https://t.co/nMKlXXTfGm pic.twitter.com/QudZ4hgX2X — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 5, 2022

Award-Winning Popular Series

There are more than 50 nominations and from them, 12 Emmy Awards are won by our favorite series, Stranger Things. The series with so many dark and twisted storylines along with a variety of dangerous villains has become one of the most loved series in the world. There are fans from many countries who are awaiting the Stranger Things Season 5 release.