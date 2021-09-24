False Identity Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

False Identity is an American drama tv series. The series False Identity is also known as Falsa Identidad. The series False Identity includes crime, drama, and thriller.

The series False Identity has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series False Identity.

False Identity Season 3:

The series False Identity follows the story of Diego who is a hustler. He has to leave the country and after that, he goes to live in the United States.

Camila who is a mother of two children vanishes with a new identity. Later, Diego, Camila, and her kids get paired up because they cross the border as a family.

Perla Farias created the series False Identity. It was written by Sergio Mendoza. Conrado Martinez, Jorge Rios, and Diego Munoz directed the series False Identity.

The series False Identity stars Luis Ernesto Franco, Eduardo Yanez, and Samadhi Zendejas. Two seasons of the series False Identity are already released.

The series False Identity was executively produced by Marcos Santana, David Posada, and Ivan Arnada. Paty Benitez produced the series False Identity.

The series False Identity was made under Argos Comunicacion and Telemundo Global Studios. Telemundo International distributed the series False Identity.

The first season of the series False Identity includes a total of 91 episodes. The second season of the series False Identity includes a total of 78 episodes.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the third season of the series False Identity. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

We expect that the third season of the series False Identity will receive a positive response from the audience.

The series False Identity was nominated for Produ Awards in 2019. Let’s talk about whether the third season of the series False Identity is confirmed or not.

False Identity Season 3: Confirmed or Cancelled?

The series False Identity is not renewed for the third season yet. The series False Identity was concluded with its second season.

It seems that the third season of the series False Identity will soon announce because the first and second seasons of the series False Identity has received a great response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series False Identity.

False Identity Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series False Identity Season 3 below.

Luis Ernesto Franco as Diego Hidalgo – Emiliano Guevara Camila Sodi as Isabel – Camila Guevara Samadhi Zendejas as Circe Gaona Eduardo Yanez as Don Mateo Sonya Smith as Fernanda Orozco Dulce María as Victoria Lamas Azela Robinson as Ramona Alexa Martín as Victoria Lamas Uriel del Toro as Joselito Alvaro Guerrero as Ignacio Salas Gabriela Roel as Felipa Gimena Gomez as Nuria Pepe Gamez as Deivid Claudia Zepeda as Diana Gutierrez Tono Valdes as Chucho Carla Giraldo as Silvia Rebeca Manríquez as Zoraida Barbie Casillas as Amanda Checo Perezcuadra as Ricardo – Max Guevara Jean Paul Leroux as Alex Marco de la O as El Buitre Vanessa Acosta as Juliana Hernandez Ruben Sanz as Father Rafael David Palacio as El Man Abril Schreiber as Gabriela Pascacio Lopez Ana Jimena Villanueva as Rosa Victor Olveira as Darwin Herfer Arnoldo Picazzo as Mauricio Latin Lover as El Mister Vicky Araico as Guadalupe Giron Sebastian Dante as El

Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series False Identity.

False Identity Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of the series False Identity Season 3 is not declared yet. It is because the third season of the series False Identity is not announced yet.

We expect that the release date of the third season of the series False Identity will soon be announced if it confirms.

If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series False Identity, we will add it here.

The first season of the series False Identity was aired from 11th September 2018 to 21st January 2019. The second season of the series False Identity was aired from 22nd September 2020 to 25th January 2021.

The series False Identity was aired on Telemundo. The series False Identity was written by Karen Barroeta, Perla Farias, Sergio Mendoza, Neida Padilla, Cristina Policastro, Felipe Silva, Veronica Suarez, Mario Vengoechea, and Basilio Alvarez. Let’s see the review of the second season of the series False Identity.

False Identity Season 2 Review:

The series False Identity Season 2 has received a positive response from the audience. In the second season of the series False Identity, we have seen that Isabel and Diego have thought about new identities under the federal witness protection program.

En la historia de amor de Carmen y George, el gran reto no es enamorarse, es convivir con los #ParientesALaFuerza. ❤️👩‍👦‍👦👨‍👧‍👦¿Pasarán la prueba? Gran estreno el martes 26 de octubre a las 9PM/8C por Telemundo Sigue la cuenta @ParientesFuerza #PALF #PALFTrailer pic.twitter.com/QhuGz7uGTE — Falsa Identidad (@Falsaidentv) September 21, 2021

And after that, they begin a new life in Nebraska. At the time when Diego struggles in order to adjust to his new identity, for Isabel the change has given her self-assurance in order to help her family.

But, a difficult situation in their lives occurred and it forces their return to Mexico. And also again they will have to face their enemies.

It was announced that the second season of the series False Identity will be the final season of the series False Identity. If the third season of the series False Identity announce, then we expect that it will start where it is left in the second season of the series False Identity.

If we get any update or news about the storyline of the third season of the series False Identity, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

The second season of the series False Identity stars Luis Ernesto Franco, Dulce Maria, Eduardo Yanez, Azela Robinson, Camila Sodi, Samadhi Zendejas, Sonya Smith, and Alexa Martin.

The second season of the series False Identity was aired on Telemundo. It seems that some other platforms will adapt the series False Identity and the third season of the series False Identity will announce. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series False Identity.

False Identity Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series False Identity Season 3 has not arrived yet. It is because the third season of the series False Identity is not confirmed yet.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series False Identity.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.