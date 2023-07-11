Hajime No Ippo Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Hajime No Ippo is one of the first ever manga based-anime series with 75 episodes, created by George Morikawa and directed by Satoshi Nishimura. The Hajime No Ippo series has three successful seasons, and the last season, season 3, was released on 5th October 2013. And it is now almost ten years of it, and fans are still waiting to know whether Hajime No Ippo season 4 will be there. But, still, we don’t have any official confirmation for the happening of season 4.

Thus, this article will share all the essential information about Hajime No Ippo Season 4, including the IMDb rating, release date, storyline, and much more.

So, let us know the IMDb rating of a well-known Japanese boxing-based manga series, Hajime No Ippo, which is 8.7 out of 10, and that is very impressive that it still has a high rating ratio even after ten years of the season release.

The series mainly follows the plot of a boy named Ippo Makunouchi, a high school student who just began his career as a boxer. As the series proceeds, we see him fighting against many opponents and accepting complex challenges. So, now let’s start our article by knowing the release date of the Hajime No Ippo Season 4.

Hajime No Ippo Season 4 Release Date:

Hajime No Ippo is one of the oldest Manga-based Japanese series, whose season 1 is Hajime No Ippo: The Fighting! was released on 3rd October 2000 with 75 episodes in the first season.

Season 2, Hajime No Ippo: New Challenger, was released on 6th January 2009, with 26 episodes. And season 3, Hajime No Ippo: Rising, was released on 5th October 2013 with 25 episodes. And, after almost ten years, still, the fans are waiting to watch the first glimpse of the series.

But, the thing is, there has yet to be an official announcement about the happening of Hajime No Ippo season 4 in the last ten years. So, as of now, we cannot share any confirmed news about the occurrences of season 4.

Hajime No Ippo Season 3 Storyline Overview:

It is a crystal clear fact that we can only guess the upcoming season’s storyline if we know about the Hajime No Ippo previous season’s storyline. So, first, let’s take a quick snapshot of the entire storyline of the Hajime No Ippo series.

So, the series mainly starts with its lead character, Ippo Makunouchi, an introverted high school student with no friend group as he doesn’t like to talk with anyone much. Also, he is a bit busy with his daily schedule, such as helping his mom, handling the business, etc. are on him.

But, a few groups in his high school also have a terrible habit of picking, and they usually pick on Ippo Makunouchi; even they fight with him without any reason just to trouble Ippo Makunouchi. But one day, the bullies group seriously beat him, and Makunouchi is almost injured and falls there. One of the boxing professors takes Makunouchi to his gym, Kamogawa Gym.

After a few hours, when he woke up, he heard a boxer’s voice, as his training was ongoing, and he also met with the person who saved his life, Mamoru Takamura. After watching boxing, Makunouchi finally realized his talent as a boxer, and he decided to become one.

But it is not easy; Makunaouchi has no idea about boxing, and he doesn’t have enough strength to fight. So first, he was rejected, but after passing many challenges, he was finally selected as a boxer.

And, at the end of season 3, we show that Ippo Makunouchi won the trophy of world champion boxer; not only that, but everyone there who stood for him is spreading so much love to Ippo for winning the award. This sudden make a lot of changes in the life of Ippo Makunouchi.

Hajime No Ippo Season 4 Expected Storyline:

We can completely understand fans’ excitement to know everything about the Hajime No Ippo upcoming season.

However, we are helpless here because still, the production team has yet to share any single update about the happening of Hajime No Ippo Season 4.

So, unfortunately, guys, until any official announcement from the side production team members, we cannot share any details about the Hajime No Ippo Season 4.

Hajime No Ippo Season 4 Cast Members:

As we already discussed, the happening of Hajime No Ippo Season 4 is still unpredictable, as we don’t have any hint about the occurrence of Season 4. But still, here we have a few lists of cast members who might be a part of season 4 if it happens.

Kohei Kiyasu as Ippo Makunouchi

Wataru Takagi as Masaru Aoki

Rikiya Koyama as Mamoru Takamura

Shozo Lizuka as Genji Kamogawa

Tomokazu Seki as Ichiro Miyata

Toru Okawa as Kida

Keiichi Sonobe as Toshio Suzuki

Toshihiko Nakajima as Haruhiko Yagi

Daisuke Namikawa as Manabu Itagaki

Masahiko Tanaka as Ryo Mashiba

Koichi Yamadera as Kazuki Sanada, and few more.

But, as we said, it is entirely a predicted list of characters; the final list will only be declared after confirming the happening of the Hajime No Ippo Season 4.

Hajime No Ippo Season 4 List of Episodes:

We do not have any confirmed news about the happening of Hajime No Ippo Season 4, but if it will be there in the future, it has 75 episodes, just like Season 1.

But, as we don’t have any information about the happening of season 4, we are here, with the list of episodes of Hajime No Ippo season 3, along with the list of titles, by looking at which you might be able to catch the storyline for each episode.

Episode 01: “The Greatest Challenger”

Episode 02: “The Dempsey Roll Destroyed”

Episode 03: “A Woman’s Batte”

Episode 04: “The Goddess of Victory”

Episode 05: “100% Fake”

Episode 06: “The Distance Between Me and Glory”

Episode 07: “Cheese Champion”

Episode 08: “The Mad Dog and The Red Wolf”

Episode 09: “A Savage Scenario”

Episode 10: “A Face of Determination”

Episode 11: “Fearless Challenger”

Episode 12: “The Anti-Dempsy Perfected”

Episode 13: “A Fist that Picks You Up”

Episode 14: “Empowering Words”

Episode 15: “A Storm Descends on Makunouchi Fishing Boat!”

Episode 16: “Golden Eagle”

Episode 17: “Eleki’s Shocker and Papaya’s Coconut”

Episode 18: “The Unfinished New Counter”

Episode 19: “Hawk Vs. Eagle”

Episode 20: “A Lesson Never Forgotten”

Episode 21: “The End of the Death Match”

Episode 22: “Flower of Hope”

Episode 23: “The Courage to Live”

Episode 24: “Iron Fist”

Episode 25: “A Vow”

Where to Watch Hajime No Ippo Season 4?

We have yet to get any updated news about the happening of Hajime No Ippo Season 4. So, you can watch all three previous seasons of the Hajime No Ippo on its official streaming platform on Nippon Tv, and now it is also available at Crunchyroll.

Hajime No Ippo Season 4 Trailer:

Unfortunately, as of now, we have no details about the Hajime No Ippo upcoming season. We are finding significantly lower possibilities for the happening of Hajime No Ippo Season 4. And we are not having any videos for the same.

But, until any final official news about Hajime No Ippo season 4, you can take a re-look at the trailer of Hajime No Ippo Season 3, which we already linked above.

Final Words:

Hajime No Ippo is one of the oldest and still a fan’s favorite series, with a central theme of boxing, created by George Morikawa and directed by Satoshi Nishimura. The series’ storyline is also outstanding, as each episode brings something new and exciting for its fans. Specifically, the acting of each cast member is fantastic.

Now, if we talk about the series Hajime No Ippo still has enough material for release season 4. However, the makers still need to plan to renew the Hajime No Ippo for season 4. So, let’s wait for what the producers have thought about the Hajime No Ippo season 4.

