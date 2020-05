EXO’s Chanyeol and Raiden have dropped their music video for “Yours” that includes Lee Hi and Changmo.

The MV options Chanyeol in opposition to a sky blue backdrop in addition to Raiden performing below dynamic lights. “Yours” is an R&B monitor with a retro, disco affect and guitar accompaniment, and the lyrics are about lingering emotions after the tip of a relationship.

Watch Chanyeol x Raiden’s “Yours” MV above, and tell us what you suppose within the feedback under.