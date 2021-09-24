Evil Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Evil is an American television series. The series Evil is full of supernatural drama, thriller, crime, and horror.

The series Evil has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Evil.

Evil Season 3:

In the series Evil, a skeptical female clinical psychologist joins a priest-in-training as well as a blue-collar contractor because they investigate supposed demonic possession, miracles, and some other extraordinary occurrences in order to see if there is a scientific explanation or if something supernatural is at work.

The series Evil was created by Michelle King and Robert King. It stars Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, and Mike Colter. Two seasons of the series Evil are already released and the third season of the series Evil will soon be released.

The series Evil was renewed for the third season in July 2021. We expect that the third season of the series Evil will also receive a positive response from the audience. The first and second seasons of the series Evil include 13 episodes each.

The first season of the series Evil arrived on CBS and the second one arrived on Paramount+. The series Evil was executively produced by Liz Glotzer, Michelle King, Robert King, and Rockne S. O’Bannon.

Robyn-Alain Feldman, Patricia lone Lloyd, Aurin Squire, and Thomas J. Whelan produced the series Evil. The length of each episode of the series Evil ranges from 40 to 50 minutes.

The series Evil was made under King Size Productions and CBS Studios. CBS Media Ventures distributed the series Evil.

The series Evil was renewed for the second season in October 2019. In May 2021, it was announced that the series Evil would move from CBS to Paramount+.

Evil Season 1 contains a total of 13 episodes titled Genesis 1, 177 Minutes, 3 Stars, Rose390, October 31, Let x = 9, Vatican III, 2 Fathers, Exorcism Part 2, 7 Swans a Singin, Room 320, Justice x 2, and Book 27.

Evil Season 2 contains a total of 13 episodes titled N Is for Night Terrors, A Is for Angel, F Is for Fire, E Is for Elevator, Z Is for Zombies, C Is for Cop, S Is for Silence, B Is for Brain, U Is for U.F.O, O Is for Ovaphobia, and I Is for IRS.

The series Evil was written by Michelle King, Robert King, Nialla LeBouef, Louisa Hill, Dewayne Darian Jones, Aurin Squire, Patricia Ione Lloyd, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Davita Scarlett.

It was directed by Nelson McCormick, John Dahl, Robert King, Frederick E. O. Toye, Ron Underwood, James Whitmore Jr., Peter Sollett, Tess Malone, Jim McKay, Gloria Muzio, Kevin Rodney Sullivan, Rob Hardy, Michael Zinberg, Stacey K. Black, Clark Johnson, and Alethea Jones.

The third season of the series Evil was confirmed by Paramount+ on 8th July 2021. So, the third season of the series Evil will be aired on Paramount+.

If we get any other update about the third season of the series Evil, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently.

Evil Season 3: What to Expect

We expect that the series Evil Season 3 will start where it is left in the second season of the series Evil. It will arrive on Paramount+.

The story of the second season of the series Evil will be continued in the third season of the series Evil. There is no official update about the storyline of the third season of the series Evil.

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Evil.

Evil Season 2 Review:

The series Evil Season 2 has received a positive response from the audience. It is currently airing. Three episodes are remaining to be aired.

It is currently airing on Paramount+. In recent episode of the second season of the series Evil, we have seen that Townsend introduces Sheryl to his business associate named Edward.

The two men give Sheryl a drug in order to paralyze her complete body before infusing an unknown substance into her blood.

Later, Townsend checks on Dr. Autry who is being kept as a prisoner in his apartment. Kirsten receives a court order in order to force RSM Fertility to turn over her eggs to a various clinic, but one egg cell is unaccounted for.

After that, David meets Edward, and later accompanied by an upbeat, happy Sheryl, at the same time when looking for Townsend.

Later, Kristen finds that Lexis is disgusted with her body as well as teaches her daughter the importance of self-acceptance and also not knowing that Lexis has grown a tail.

Now the next episode – 11th episode titled I Is for IRS will soon be released. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Evil.

Evil Season 3 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Evil Season 3 below.

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard Mike Colter as David Acosta Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs Marti Matulis as George Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend Ashley Edner as Abbey Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard Boris McGiver as Monseigneur Matthew Korecki Peter Scolari as Bishop Thomas Marx Kristen Connolly as Detective Mira Byrd Clark Johnson as Father Amara Danny Burstein as D.A. Lewis Cormier Noah Robbins as Sebastian Lewin Darren Pettie as Orson LeRoux Karen Pittman as Caroline Hopkins Sohina Sidhu as Karima Shakir Li Jun Li as Grace Ling Renee Elise Goldsberry as Renee Harris Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Evil.

Evil Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Evil Season 3 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

We expect that the third season of the series Evil will be released somewhere in 2022. It will be released on Paramount+.

The third season of the series Evil was recently announced by Paramount+ on 8th July 2021. The first season of the series Evil was aired from 26th September 2019 to 30th January 2020 on CBS.

The second season of the series Evil was aired from 20th June 2021 to 10th October 2021 on Paramount+.

If we get any other update about the release date of the third season of the series Evil, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Evil.

Evil Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Evil Season 3 has not arrived yet. It will soon arrive. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Evil.

