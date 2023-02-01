South Side Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

South Side is an American sitcom. It is full of comedy. The series South Side has received a great response from the audience.

The series South Side has received 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

In the series South Side, a pair of recent community college graduates try to become entrepreneurs in the South Side of Chicago.

The series South Side was created by Diallo Riddle, Sultan Salahuddin, and Bashir Salahuddin. It stars Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Lil Rel Howery, and Zuri Salahuddin.

It was executively produced by Michael Blieden, Will A. Miles, Diallo Riddle, and Bashir Salahuddin. The running time of each episode of the series South Side ranges around 22 minutes.

The series South Side was made under Emerald Street, The Riddle Entertainment Group, Jax Media, Comedy Partners, and MTV Entertainment Studios. ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks distributed the series South Side.

The series South Side has arrived on Comedy Central and HBO Max. It was written by Alisha Cowan, Langston Kerman, Will A. Miles, Diallo Riddle, Chandra Russell, Bashir Salahuddin, Sultan Salahuddin, Chauncey B. Raglin-Washington, Bennett Walsh, Rashida Olayiwola, Zuri Salahuddin, and Michael Blieden.

It was directed by Michael Blieden, Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, and Ismail Salahuddin. The first season of the series South Side includes a total of ten episodes titled Xbox, Sell Yourself, Turner Buys a Building, The Day the Jordans Drop, Cold Cases, Mongolian Curly, Chi-town, Weird White Murderer, Mild Sauce Meatballs, and Litcoin.

The second season of the series South Side includes a total of ten episodes titled Treat Yourself, Ambulance, The Election, Turner’s and Brenda’s Day Off, Life of an Ottoman, Chicago’s #1 Party Promoter, Face Your Fears, Tornado, 10 Less Minutes, and Sarcophacouch.

Find the expected cast of South Side Season 3 below.

Sultan Salahuddin as Simon James Kareme Young as Kareme Odom Quincy Young as Quincy Odom Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight Zuri Salahuddin as Stacy Diallo Riddle as Allen Gayle Nefetari Spencer as Keisha Will A. Miles as Jay-Mal Lanre Idewu as Greg the Marine Edward Williams III as Travis Aaron J. Hart as Aaron Lauren Cohn as Lauren Cohn Rashawn Nadine Scott as Kitty Goodnight LaRoyce Hawkins as Michael – Shaw – Owens Michael Brunlieb as Chase Novak Ronald L. Conner as Bluto Antoine McKay as Uncle Spike John Judd as Culpepper Dexter Zollicoffer as Scary Barry Danny Socorro Martinez as Officer Martinez Juwan Lockett as Juwon Lockett Lil Rel Howery as Bishop Hayley C. Alexander as Nina Cole Keriazakos as Josh Joslyn Jones as Mrs. Odom Calvin Evans as Geno Otis Fine as Officer Wierzbowski

South Side Season 2 has received a positive response from the audience. We expect that South Side Season 3 will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the starting of the third season of the series South Side, we have seen that a sweltering summer day searches Simon who is desperate to protect his new prized possession.

It is a set of Omaha steaks. At the same time, the ill-fated stakeout of Goodnight leads to a surprise win for Turner.

Later, K and Simon find themselves in over their heads at the time when Uncle Spike causes their new scheme in order to go south.

After that, the plans of Officer Goodnight for the Chorale get overshadowed by the coming of Kitty’s crooning ex.

Allen go for Alderman, but his try to dig up dirt on Adam Bethune may cost him the race. After that, Turner starts preparing to reenter the dating scene, and in between that, Keisha tries to scare her son back onto the basketball court.

Later, Brenda as well as Turner ditch the set of the hit show Chicago Shields, and after that, leaves Goodnight as well as a frantic production assistant in order to track them down. At the same time, K workshops his sci-fi novel and with no help from Simon.

Maybe the story of the third season of the series South Side will start where it is left in the second season of the series South Side.

We can expect South Side Season 3 in late 2022 on HBO Max. Let’s see what happens next. The first season of the series South Side was aired from 24th July 2019 to 18th September 2019 on Comedy Central.

The second season of the series South Side was aired from 11th November 2021 to 25th November 2021 on HBO Max.

The trailer of South Side Season 3 is not released yet.

The trailer of the second season of the series South Side was released by HBO Max on 3rd November 2021.

