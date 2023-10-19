Escaype Live Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, and Everything

Escaype Live is one of the Indian thriller series created and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The storyline of this series was full of suspense and thriller. Now, the very first season of the series Escaype Live was released in two installments, out of which 1 to 7 episodes were released on 20th May 2022, and another two were released on the same month only, on 27th May 2022.

After Season 1, the audiences were excited to learn more about Escaype Live Season 2. However, still, guys, you all have to wait for a few more months, as the show creators have yet to share any new updates related to the series renewal season.

But by seeing the viewer’s excitement, here in this article, we will share all the essential information related to Escaype Live Season 2, including its release date, storyline, cast members, etc. So, now you can start the discussion of our article by knowing the IMDb ratings of the series, which is 7.5 out of 10.

Escaype Live Season 2 Release Date:

Like me, you guys are also waiting to know when the Escaype Live Season 2 will be released. So Escaype Live is one of the super thriller Indian series, which received 7.5 out of 10 IMDb rating stars just after releasing its season 1 on 20th May 2022.

After season 1, the audiences could not keep calm to know they had to watch the renewal of the series. But the thing is, the happening news still needs to be confirmed from the side of their makers.

Thus, here we can share the potential release date of Escaype Live Season 2, either by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Still, knowing the exact information about Escaype Live Season 2 takes a few more months.

Escaype Live Series Storyline Overview:

Escaype Live, this series is perfectly created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The series plot is mainly focused on a social thriller plot, where a group of six people is first enrolled in one of the live streaming apps as a contestant, as it is mentioned that all the winners get great fortune and fame.

But, as time changes, the series completely changes the lives of all the six contestants. Conversely, the series also gives a critical message to its viewers, who spend most of their time on social media and try to confess that not everything is the same as shown on social media platforms.

Escaype Live Season 2 Expected Plot:

It is difficult for us to share the exact information Related to Escaype Live Season 2 because the production team has yet to share the confirmed news about the happening of Escaype Live Season 2.

Also, if believed that if there is Escaype Live season 2, then the showmakers will also try to bring some more social thriller topics for their viewers.

Escaype Live Season 2 Cast Members:

Fans are always excited to know the names of cast members when it comes to the series renewal season. But, right now, we are not having any new updates related to the show’s season 2, so we are here sharing the list of cast members from Escaype Live Season 1 with the hope that the same cast will also appear in its season 2.

Siddharth as Krishna Rangaswamy

Jaaved Jaaferi as Ravi Gupta

Rohit Chandel as Rajkumar a.k.a. Meena

Sumedh Mudgalkar as Dark Angel, a.k.a. Darkie, Bablu in Flash Back

Shweta Tripathi as Sunaina

Waluscha De Sousa as Gia Bose

Ritvik Sahore as Nilesh Sonawane, a.k.a. Aamcha Spider

Plabita Borthakur as Hina a.k.a. Fetish Girl

Alekh Sangal as Baldev

Aadya Sharma as Rani Singh a.k.a. Dance Rani

Jagjeet Sandhu as Nandu

Swastika Mukherjee as Mala

Sharat Saxena as Rajkumar’s Father

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan as Sita

Smita Tambe as Aamcha’s Mother

Mallika Singh as Shrini Rangaswamy

Aakanksha Singh as Devna

Ashwin Mushran as Jogi Balla / Dhruv’s Father

Sanjay Narvekar as Aamcha’s Father

Kunal Thakkar as Kunal (CTO)

Arundhati Nag as Laxmi Amma

Anagh Jain[8] as Dhruv

Aditi Govitrikar as Meenal Bhalla / Dhruv’s Mother

Khuman as Tashi

Apart from the list of starring members mentioned above, we hope the showmaker makes minor changes and introduces a few new members. Yet, this is a predicted list until the makers make it official.

Escaype Live Season 2 List of Episodes:

As we discovered above, at the present moment, it is difficult for us to share the exact updates about Escaype Live Season 2 because the show creators have yet to make any final announcement for the happening of the series Season 2.

Therefore, the below-mentioned list of the episodes is all of season 1, and here we have also shared the titles so that you can easily guess the entire episode’s plotlines based on these titles.

Episode 01: “The Game Begins”

Episode 02: “Follow/Like/Love”

Episode 03: “#Nofilter”

Episode 04: “Cheat Code”

Episode 05: “Bhram”

Episode 06: “Search for the Truth”

Episode 07: “Nautanki”

Episode 08: “#EndGame”

Episode 09: “The Ouroborus: Every End Holds a New Beginning”

Also, if there is any other season of the Escaype Live series, it may have nine episodes, which is not sure because of the need for more official information.

Escaype Live Series Makers Team:

Escaype Live is a 2022’s fans’ favorite Indian Thriller series, created and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who is also the producer of this series, along with a few more members, including Gayatri Gill Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, etc.

Also, Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Jaya Mishtra gave the series an excellent plotline. Plus, here, the show makers chose a famous personality to play the vital roles, which includes Ritvik Shore, Siddharth, Jaaved Ahmed Jaffrey, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Waluscha De Sousa, Shweta Tiwari, and a few more.

Sakett Saawhney is the executive producer for the Escaype Live series, and most of the shooting was shot at a Mumbai location under One Life Studio’s production company.

Aseem Mishra was the cinematographer, and Chandan Arors was the editor of the series Escaype Live. Besides this, many other team members play vital roles in making Escaype Live Season 1 successful.

Where to Watch Escaype Live Season 2?

Escaype Live series’ official streaming platform is Disney + Hotstar, where season 1 was released on 20 May 2022. After that, we are not having any new season updates, but if there will be Escaype Live Season 2 in the future, then it will also be released on the same streaming platform.

Also, some fans have yet to watch Escaype Live Season 1. They can watch the entire season 1 of the series, as all the episodes are available on the same platform.

You can also read :- Indori Ishq Season 2 Release Date

Escaype Live Season 2 Trailer:

Well, unfortunately, guys, at this moment, we are not having any information regarding the renewal of the series for Escaype Live Season 2; therefore, at the moment, we do not have any new teaser or trailer updates.

But, till that time, all the Escaype Live fans can watch the trailer of Escaype Live Season 1, as it is already linked above. We also hope you will enjoy watching a few glimpses of one of your favorite series after a long break.

Final Words:

So, that’s all, dear readers; now, after reading this article, we hope you get new and essential information related to the Escaype Live series, including its release date, starring members, trailer, etc.

Also, here we have shared a quick snapshot of the Escaype Live Season 1 plot, so those who have yet to watch the series can also get a brief idea about the summary. At last, thanks to all the readers for spending your valuable time reading our article; thank you.