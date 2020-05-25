EPFO Agartala Office – Agartala Claim status – Agartala PF balance – Agartala address phone number:

Agartala EPFO Office Address:

Address: EPF Sub Regional Office,

Airport Road, Near Bholagiri Ashram,

Gorkha Basti,

PO – Kathal Bagan,

Agartala – 799 006. (Tripura)

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone no: 0381-2318158

As we all know, EPF is retirement benefits scheme for anyone who is the employee of any private, government organization. And the EPFO – Employees Provident Fund Organization manages everything related to EPF.