Enrique Peña Nieto’s girlfriend, model Tania Ruiz, does not stop fighting against COVID-19

The model Tania Ruiz has not yet finished her fight against the coronavirus, and if there is something she asked of the disease, it is that, for as long as it remains in her body, treat it well.

“Instagram family. I wanted to thank you all for your beautiful messages. I miss you too! I have stayed off the networks this time because the Covid-19 hit me on a visit and surprise! (A) This guest who is inside me, I welcomed him and I had to accept that he came for something.

“Just knowing that he arrived and is in me, I told him to please treat me well. There are times when it goes beyond how terrible I have felt. But sometimes he has his good vibes hours, he treats me better, “said the famous in her Instagram stories.

The partner of former President Enrique Peña Nieto added in his message that he hopes to continue fighting to stay afloat, and that he hopes in God to be back soon, healed and with a better attitude.

“I am very positive in everything and I will always continue like this! I send a hug to all and many blessings, beautiful people. I love you, and thank you always for everything!”

Last week it was announced that the celebrity had been infected with coronavirus after making a trip to San Luis Potosí, a state where he went to visit his parents, who are taking care of his daughter, Carlotta.

“I do have Covid. The truth is that it did go wrong for me; to me, well off, that I was asymptomatic; I have felt terrible. Until today (Wednesday) I woke up better than yesterday (Tuesday), but all day I’m dizzy, “said the star in an interview.