Enlisted WINNER member Kim Jin Woo makes loyal appearance to see co-‘cutie line’ member Dara’s musical

Enlisted WINNER member Kim Jin Woo stopped by Dara’s musical ‘One other Oh Hae Younger‘ this weekend.

On Might 18 KST, the previous 2NE1 member took to her private Instagram account, writing, “Jin Woo, who sadly couldn’t attend my first efficiency! He was ready to see my weekend efficiency! As you’d anticipate, our ‘cutie line’ Jin Woo! His loyalty is superior! Though you got here with buzzed hair, why are you continue to so fairly?! Thanks for coming! You are the perfect!”

Within the accompanying picture, Kim Jin Woo is seen dressed down in a hoodie and glasses, providing the digital camera two thumbs up. Dara is seen subsequent to him holding a bouquet of flowers, nonetheless wearing her stage costume.

In the meantime, Kim Jin Woo turned the primary WINNER member to enlist within the navy on April 2. At the moment, each he and fellow member Lee Seung Hoon are each serving.

Try Dara’s Instagram submit beneath!