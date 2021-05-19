Eeswaran Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers is an illegal torrent website that includes many Tamil movies and web series. The main target of the Tamilrockers is the Tamil movies and web series.

There are several criminal charges on the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. They have recently leaked the Tamil film Eeswaran.

It was leaked few days after the original release. But the film Eeswaran was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

Eeswaran Full Movie Download Leaked by Tamilrockers

The Tamil film Eeswaran includes the story of Periyasamy. His simple life changes into a nightmare because of some family issues. Eeswaran is a Tamil film, and it includes action and drama.

The Tamil film Eeswaran was written and directed by Suseenthiran. It was produced by Balaji Kapa.

S. Thaman composed the music in the film Eeswaran. Tirru did the cinematography of the film Eeswaran, and it was edited by Anthony.

The Tamil film Eeswaran was made under Madhav Media and D Company. The film Eeswaran has received 4.7 out of 10 on IMDb. 7G Films distributed the film Eeswaran.

Let’s talk about the cast of the Tamil film Eeswaran.

Eeswaran Cast:

Find the cast of the film Eeswaran below.

Nidhhi Agerwal as Poongodi Nandita Swetha as Vasuki Bharathiraja as Periyasamy Aruldoss as Aadhinathan Kaali Venkat as Astrologer Kaali Harish Uthaman as S. I. Sabarinathan Bharathiraja as Periyasamy Stun Siva as Rathnaswamy Vinodhini Vaidyanathan as Papathi Periyasamy Bala Saravanan as Kutty Puli Munishkanth as Maragathamani Sri Durga as Parvathi Vasavi as Aathira Maragathamani Yaar Kannan as Sonnamuthu Lakshmi as Barathi Aadhavan as Mayakannan Saravana Sakthi as Mayakannan’s friend R. B. Yogeswaran as Aadhipiraan Pichaikkaran’ Moorthy as Aadhimoorthy Saravanakumaran D. Kannan

Let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil film Eeswaran.

Eeswaran Trailer:

Find the trailer of the Tamil film Eeswaran below. The official trailer of the Tamil film Eeswaran was released on 8th January 2021.

Let’s discuss the release date of the film Eeswaran.

Eeswaran Release Date:

The Tamil film Eeswaran was released on 14th January 2021. It was released in the Tamil language. It was also released on several dubbed versions such as Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

There are four songs in the Tamil film Eeswaran. All the songs are in the Tamil language. The music album of the film Eeswaran was composed by S. Thaman.

It was released on 2nd January 2021 and was recorded in 2020. The music album was made under the label Think Music. Yugabharathi gave the lyrics of all the songs. If we get any update about the Tamil film Eeswaran, we will add it here.

