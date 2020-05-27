ECIL Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at ecil.co.in:

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited is declaring its latest ECIL Recruitment 2020 for various vacancies. The official ECIL portal ecil.co.in invites applicants for vacancies of Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant, Junior Artisan, etc. posts.

NECIL Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Electronics Corporation of India Limited Name of the Region New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai Posts Name Technical Officer

Scientific Assistant

Junior Artisan No. of Vacancies 08 Posts Application Fees No Fees Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date – Work Location As per Regions Pay Scale Technical Officer: Rs.21,000/- P.M

Scientific Assistant: Rs.16,978/- P.M

Junior Artisan: Rs.15,418/- P.M Application Mode Online Walk-In Date – Official Website ecil.co.in

ECIL Recruitment Notification 2020:

Interested candidates must get all the details regarding education and appear for Walk-In through the various mentioned venue. Candidates with relevant qualifications are invited to apply and complete different application procedures.

After various selection procedures, they shall get their Interview letters. To know more about the ECIL Recruitment 2020, refer to the official portal ecil.co.in and get details. Also, candidates should complete all the application procedures before the last date.

ECIL Recruitment 2020 Details:

ECIL Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Technical Officer 02 Scientific Assistant 03 Junior Artisan 03 Total No. of Vacancies 08 Post

ECIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates who are going to apply for the ECIL Recruitment 2020, their age should be less than 30 years for applying. Those whose age is more, should not be allowed into further application procedures.

Candidates belonging to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD shall receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Required Educational Qualification:

For Technical Officer Posts:

Degree Engineering into Electronics and Communication/ Electrical and Electronics/ Electronics and Instrumentation from a recognized institute or university. The degree obtained into the mentioned fields must have minimum of 60% marks with regular college.

For Scientific Assistant Posts:

Diploma Engineering into Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical and Electronics field of study. Candidate should have a minimum of 60% aggregate percentage from a recognized institute or university.

For Junior Artisan Posts:

2 Years ITI certificate course into Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Electrical etc. or any other relevant field of study from recognized ITI/ another institute.

For more details, refer to the official notification ecil.co.in and get more information.

Registration Fees:

There is no registration fee to apply for this recruitment notification.

Selection Procedures:

Mainly, there will be a Personal Interview in which all the applicants need to appear. The Electronics Corporation of India Limited officials shall conduct all these procedures.

For Interviews, various pre-decided venues are available, and in these venues only applicants should appear. After the procedure is over, selected candidates will get call letters for further proceedings. Or also they might just get their Job Allotment Letters from the ECIL authorities.

ECIL Recruitment 2020 Job Location:

Selected candidates will get their work into various ECIL branches. The place for shortlisted candidates includes various cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc. Those who wish to get their jobs into any of these cities must apply for the ECIL Recruitment 2020.

Pay Scale:

Finally selected candidates will get their salary as per ECIL rules and regulations. For now, as per the official ECIL notification, candidates shall receive their monthly salary as per below details:

Technical Officer: 21,000/- rupees (Per month)

Scientific Assistant: 16,978/- rupees (Per month)

Junior Artisan: 15,418/- rupees (Per month)

Important Dates:

ECIL Recruitment Important Dates ECIL Recruitment Walk-In Date –

Address:

New Delhi:

Ecil Zonal Office,

B-7, Dda Local Shopping Complex,

A-Block Ring Road, Naraina,

New Delhi – 110028

Contact Details :

Phone Number: 011-25774645/ 011- 25777676

Mumbai:

Ecil Zonal Office,

1207, Veer Savarkar Marg,

Dadar (Prabhadevi),

Mumbai – 500 028

Contact Details :

Phone Number: 022-24302664 /24313166

Bengaluru:

Ecil Branch Office,

1/1, 2 Nd Floor,

Jeeven Sampige,

Lic Building, Sampige Road,

Bengaluru-560003

Contact Details:

Phone Number: 080-23460110

Steps To Apply for ECIL Recruitment 2020:

Eligible candidates are invited to Walk-In-Interview. There is various Venue available for different regions. To know more about this notification, refer to the official site and get details. Here is the Venue for interested candidates:

Official Site: www.ecil.co.in