Dragon Point Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot All you want to know about

If you have seen season 1 and season 2 of the series Dragon Point and you are waiting for season 3, then your wait is over now. Season 3 of the series the Dragon Point is out now, and you can see the next season on Netflix.

The people are watching season 36 of the series named The Dragon Point, and they are expecting the next season to release as soon as possible.

However, the director and the producer of the series have not announced the making or the release date of the next season.

The Dragon Point: Release date

The production house of the series has declared the release and making of the series season 4.

The production house of the series has declared on their Twitter handle that the production team of the series is working on the new project and new story of the series, and the writer of the series is making the script for the new project.

After reading the tweet, the people and the fans of the series are expecting the next season of the series.

Right now, the people are watching season 36 of the Dragon Point. However, this series is an anime series, and the makers are making this series for entertainment purposes. They are earning money by releasing this various series of the series.

Aaron Ehsan and Justin Richmond direct the show and the series named the Dragon Point. However, the producer of the series is different. The name of the producer of the series is Bardel Entertainment.

The Bardel entertainment has made this series, and they are planning to make season 4 of the series named The Dragon Point.

In the last season of the series, we have seen that the Dragon prince is becoming seak, and there is no person to take care of him.

The people are excited to see in the next season who will take care of Dragon Prince Azymondias. We also see the different conflicts between the two kingdoms, that is, the human kingdom and the medical creatures.

Both the kingdom belongs to the land of Nadia. So the people are expecting the next story, and this story needs to be ahead in the next season. The fans also expect a good story and the best storyline too in the next season.

As per the report and expert, the new season 4 of the Dragon Point will release in the next year, 2022.

The producer and the expert will give the release date of the series, and they are making this series shooting right now. Now the fans and the people of the world are waiting for the next season of the series.