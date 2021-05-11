Dance Deewane Season 3 – All Contestants and Other Details

It is an Indian Dance Reality tv show which airs on Colors TV channel. The third season of the reality tv show Dance Deewane was started on 27th February 2021.

The promo of the show Dance Deewath Season 3 was released on 20:th January 2021 on the official page of Colors TV on Instagram.

Let’s talk about the reality tv show Dance Deewane Season 3’s contestants.

Dance Deewane Season 3 Contestants:

There are a total of 16 contestants in the show Dance Deewane Season 3. Find the list of contestants of the reality tv show Dance Deewane Season 3 below.

Aman Kumar Raj Gunjan Sinha Sohail Khan Somaansh Uday Singh Piyush Gurbhele Papai and Antara Arundhati Garnaik Sahil and Anjali Jamna Ajay and Shilpa Phalke Soochana Chorge Pallavi Presha Shah Panvelkars Yogesh Asabvale

Currently, 13 contestants are competing and 3 contestants are eliminated from the show Dance Deewane Season 3.

Presha Shah, Panvelkars, and Yogesh Asabvale eliminated from the show Dance Deewane Season 3. The remaining contestants are competing.

They all eliminated on the same day, 9th May 2021. There are main three judges in the show Dance Deewane Season 3. It includes Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande.

Other guest judges and hosts include Punit Pathak, Nora Fatehi, Harsh Limbachiyaa, and Bharti Singh. Dance Deewane Season 3 breaths of air on Colors TV channel at 09:00 PM. If we get any update about the show Dance Deewane Season 3, we will add it here.

Many actors and actresses have come to the show Dance Deewane Season 3 for the movie promotion. It includes Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma to promote the film named Roohi, Parineeti Chopra to promote the film named Saina, and Sanya Malhotra to promote the film named Pagglait.

On Holi’s special episode, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Ranjeet, Prem Chopra, and Helen have come to the show Dance Deewane Season 3 on 27th March 2021.

On Dosti’s special episode, Udit Narayan, Bharti Singh, Anu Malik, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have come to the show Dance Deewane Season 3 on 3rd and 4th April 2021.

All contestant’s mothers appeared on Mother’s day special episode on 8th and 9th May 2021. The show Dance Deewane was made under the production company named Dreams Vault Media.

The show Dance Deewane Season 3 airs on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday only at 9 PM. You can also watch the show Dance Deewane Season 3 on Voot Select.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.