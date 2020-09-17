Download Bihar ITI Admit Card 2020 | BCECEB ITICAT Exam Hall Ticket | Official Website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

There is indeed exciting news for all the students who were eagerly waiting for the updates on Bihar ITI Admit Card 2020. All the students or aspirants who are currently looking for a way to download the Bihar ITI Admit Card will be happy to know that it is out now. Yes, you will be able to download the hall ticket for the Bihar ITI that you were waiting for a long period of time.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board or BCECEB is soon going to upload the exam hall ticket or what you can call it the Admit Card for ITICAT 2020. You can be able to find the hall ticket for the ITICAT Examination on the official website.

You must surely know that a huge number of students manage to be successful enough to submit the online application to get admissions into various recognizable Industrial Training Institutes. All the applicants have submitted it before the last date of submitting the application which was 24 May 2020.

It is essential for you to know that the candidates or applicants who have applied for the Industrial Training Institutes Competitive Admission Test will only be able to download the ITICAT Admit Card from the official web portal.

We request all the candidates to generate their individual hall tickets or admit cards from the official website before the date of examination. In order to avoid the last-minute hassle, you need to make sure to download and print the ITICAT Admit Card as soon as possible before the exam date of BCECEB ITI.

There can be some possible network issues that you will have to face if you are waiting to get the admit card from the main portal in the last week before the examination.

If you want to get the admit card easily and quickly then you can click on the links that we did mention in the article to Download The BCECEB Hall Ticket or Bihar ITI Admit Card easily.

You will not have to waste much time and you will not have to struggle much in finding the link to the official website to get Bihar ITI Admit Card online. We suggest that you should read this article completely to get all the essential information about how you can download the admit card of BCECEB ITICAT Examination 2020.

Bihar ITICAT Download Admit Card Online 2020

As per the information given in the official notification, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will make sure to organize the ITICAT 2020 at various centers that are located at different places in the state.

You will not have to worry about anything at all as all the important information such as exam timing, venue address, reporting time, and many more details will be available in the ITICAT Hall Ticket. The only thing that you will have to do is download the admit card from the official website.

The ITICAT Examination will have a total of 300 marks with a maximum number of questions around 150. All the applicants or aspirants will get a total time of exactly 2 hours and 15 minutes to answer all the questions present in the question paper.

The examination test will make sure that the candidate will have to go through three different sections. In the first section, you will have to answer 50 questions to score 100 marks on the subject of Mathematics. While the second section will be consisting of 50 questions for 100 maks on the General Science subject.

The third section will hold 100 marks for 50 questions and the subject will be General Knowledge. Also, you must note that there will be a negative marking system so you need to be careful with every question you answer.

You can also be able to find the complete information and details of the exam syllabus and pattern if you will refer to the official notification for Bihar ITICAT Examination 2020. Now, let us move forward to know how you can manage to download the Bihar ITI Admit Card online from the official web portal.

Process To Download Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2020

Here, we are going to provide you a few simple and easy steps with the help of which you can be able to download the Admit Card for Bihar ITICAT Examination 2020. If you have any kind of difficulty in downloading the ITICAT Hall Ticket then you can just follow these simple and understandable steps. The steps to download Bihar ITI Admit Card are as follows:

Step 1: First of all, you will have to open the official website of the BCECEB Board to download the Bihar ITICAT Admit Card. Also, you need to have a pc or laptop with an active internet connection.

Step 2: Find a link with a title of “Admit Card of ITICAT-2020” and click on it

Step 3: As soon as the next page opens, you will have to enter all the details that are asked

Step 4: Fill up all the details such as Registration No., Date of Birth, and Security Pin carefully and properly

Step 5: Verify the details and submit it

Step 6: Then your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Make sure to check it, download, or take a printout