Dominus Lifting Simulator Codes 2021 – List of Working Codes and Steps to Redeem

New Rewards are included in the game Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator 2021. There are so many rewards available in the game Dominus Lifting Simulator 201.

These rewards are only for some time and can expire at any time. The game Dominus Lifting Simulator was created by xuefei123. It was created on 24th October 2020. The last update of the game arrived on 5th March 2020.

Dominus Lifting Simulator is an adventure game. In the game, the player has to lift Dominuses. There is a limited unique hat in the game Dominus Lifting Simulator. It was published in the avatar shop.

The game Dominus Lifting Simulator includes a maximum of 20 players. The player will get badges as they level up in the game Dominus Lifting Simulator.

Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator is one of the popular games across the globe. Let’s see the list of working codes for the game Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator 2021.

Working Codes for Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator 2021:

Find the list of working codes for the game Dominus Lifting Simulator 2021 below.

PETS – 1000 Coins CAT – Cat Pet Strength – 500 Strength Strong – 10000 Strength Dominus – 1000 Strength Fight – 10000 Strength Free – 10000 Strength Fire – 30000 Strength Dog – Dog Pet Lifting – 1500 Strength Rich – 25000 Strength Hype – 5000 Strength Insane – 50000 Strength Super – 200K Strength LEVELS – 5000 Coins Epic – 25K Strength SPARK – 5000 Coins

There are so many badges to be unlocked in the game Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator. Let’s talk about it in detail.

List of Badges to be Unlocked in Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator 2021:

Find the list of badges to be unlocked in the game Dominus Lifting Simulator 2021 below.

Beta Tester Badge Alpha Tester Badge You Played Badge Unlock Area 1 Badge Met the Creator Badge Unlock Area 2 Badge Unlock Area 3 Badge Unlock Area 4 Badge Unlock Area 5 Badge Unlock Area 6 Badge

Let’s see the steps to redeem Dominus Lifting Simulator working codes 2021.

Steps to Redeem Working Codes in Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator 2021:

Open the game Roblox Dominus Lifting Simulator 2021, and click on the Twitter icon available on the left side of the screen. Type the code and click on the redeem button. You will get the reward.

