Destination Fear Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Destination Fear is an American television series. It is a reality television show. Two seasons of the series Destination Fear are already released and the third one is currently airing.

The third season of the series Destination Fear is currently airing on Discovery+ and Travel Channel. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Destination Fear.

Destination Fear Season 3:

Destination Fear is a horror and paranormal television series. The series Destination Fear has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Destination Fear stars Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Alex Schroeder, and Tanner Wiseman. The series Destination Fear was executively produced by Christine Shuler, Joe Townley, Jonathan Grosskopf, Zak Bagans, and Michael Yudin.

The series Destination Fear was made under MY Entertainment. The third season of the series Destination Fear includes eight episodes titled Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Missouri State Penitentiary, Fort Knox, Ohio State Reformatory, Greene County Almhouse, Odd Fellows Home, Edinburgh Manor, and Villisca Axe Murder House.

The fifth episode of the series Destination Fear Season 3 titled Greene County Almshouse will soon arrive on Travel Channel and Discovery+. Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series Destination Fear.

Destination Fear Season 3 Cast:

See the cast of the series Destination Fear Season 3 below.

Dakota Laden Tanner Wiseman Chelsea Laden Alex Schroeder

Let’s talk about the release date of the fifth episode of the third season of the series Destination Fear.

Destination Fear Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date:

The fifth episode of the series Destination Fear will air on 21st August 2021 on Travel Channel and Discovery+.

The first episode of the series Destination Fear Season 3 was aired on 24th July 2021. The first season of the series Destination Fear was aired between 26th October 2019 to 28th December 2019.

The second season of the series Destination Fear was aired between 29th April 2020 to 19th December 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Destination Fear.

Destination Fear Season 3 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Destination Fear Season 3 below.

