Lovesick Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is a British sitcom series. It was known as Scrotal Recall. The series has not been renewed for the fourth season yet. But we expect that it will soon be done.

The series Lovesick was released on Netflix. The fourth season of the series Lovesick will also be released on Netflix. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Lovesick Season 4.

Lovesick Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

The series Lovesick follows the story of a group of English friends. They are sharing a house in Glasgow.

Tom Edge created the series Lovesick. It was written by Tom Edge, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, and Mike Grimmer. Elliot Hegarty, Gordon Anderson, and Aneil Karia directed the series Lovesick.

Charlie Leech produced the series Lovesick. Murray Ferguson, Andy Baker, Tom Edge, and Ed Macdonald were the executive producers of the series Lovesick.

The series Lovesick was shot in Glasgow, Scotland. The running time of each episode of the series Lovesick ranges between 21 to 27 minutes.

The series Lovesick was made under Clerkenwell Films. The story will be continued in the upcoming Lovesick Season 4. Maybe the same cast will come back in Season 4. Let’s talk about the cast of Lovesick Season 4.

Lovesick Season 4 Cast:

Johnny Flynn as Dylan Witter Antonia Thomas as Evelyn “Evie” Douglas Daniel Ings as Luke Curran Hannah Britland as Abigail Saunders Joshua McGuire as Angus Baker Richard Thomson as Malcolm “Mal” Klariza Clayton as Holly Yasmine Akram as Maria “Jonesy” Jones Susannah Fielding as Phoebe Morris Riann Steele as Cleo Jamie Demetriou as Samuels Turlough Convery as McNeish Laura Aikman as Jo Stephen Wight as Jonno Aimee Parkes as Helen Jessica Ellerby as Jane Ansell

Lovesick Season 4 Release Date:

The fourth season of the series Lovesick is not confirmed yet. The official release date of the series Lovesick Season 4 is not announced yet.

We all have to wait for a little for the announcement of the Lovesick Season 4. Lovesick Season 1 was released on 2nd October 2014, Season 2 was released on 17th November 2016, and the third season was released on 1st January 2021.

Lovesick Season 1 was aired on Channel 4. Season 1 includes six episodes. Lovesick Season 2 and Season 3 include eight episodes each. Season 2 and Season 3 were released on Netflix.

Let’s talk about the trailer of Lovesick Season 4.

Lovesick Season 4 Trailer:

Lovesick Season 4’s trailer is not released yet. As we get any update about it, we will add it here. Find the trailer of Lovesick Season 3 below.

