Jane Withers Dies At 95 – Child Actor to Commercial Star

Jane Withers recently dies at the age of 95. Jane Withers is also known as Josephine the Plumber because of her work with television commercials from 1960 to 1970.

Her daughter said that Jane Withers died on 7th August 2021 – Sunday. Jane Withers was an American Actress and Children’s Radio Show Host.

She was one of the popular child stars in Hollywood in the 1930s and starting of the 1940s. She started her career as a child actor and later, turns into a commercial star.

Jane Withers was born on 12th April 1926 in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. She died on 7th August 2021 in Burbank, California, U.S.

She started her career in this field in 1929. Jane Withers married William P. Moss Jr. in 1947 and died in 1954. Later, Jane Withers married Kenneth Errair in 1955, and he died in 1968.

Jane Withers has five children. Jane Withers died in Burbank, California. Jane Withers has received Young Artist Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jane Withers appeared in many films. It includes Handle with Care, Zoo in Budapest, Imitation of Life, Kid Millions, It’s a Gift, Bright Eyes, The Good Fairy, Ginger, This is the Life, Gentle Julia, Little Miss Nobody, Pepper, The Holy Terror, 45 Fathers, Rascals, Keep Smiling, Always in Trouble, Boy Friend, The Arizona Wildcat, Shooting High, and Golden Hoofs.

It also includes Youth Will Be Served, Her First Beau, A Very Young Lady, Small Town Deb, Johnny Doughboy, The Mad Martindales, My Best Gal, Faces in the Fog, Giant, Danger Street, The Right Approach, Captain Newman – M.D, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, etc.

Jane Withers appeared on many televisions such as The Chevrolet Tele-Theatre, The United States Steel Hour, Malibu Run, General Electric Theatre, Peter and Gladys, Bachelor Father, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Summer Playhouse, The Munsters, All Together Now, The Love Boat, Murder – She Wrote, Amazing Grace, etc.

