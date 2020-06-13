Delhi University (DU) Admission 2020 – DU Merit list download on www.du.ac.in:

The Delhi University declare the notification of the Delhi University Admission 2020, Delhi University (DU) Merit list to download on the official site at www.du.ac.in. So the students who require getting admission in the Delhi University they can download the Delhi University (DU) Merit list from the official website and then fill it and submit before the last date of submission. The DU admission process either online or offline mode. The Delhi University publish the Merit list for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses on the official site.

The Delhi University is known as the DU. It established in the year 1922. The Delhi University Affiliated by the ACU, AIU, NAAC, and UGC. It is known as its high standards in teaching and research, as well as the eminent scholars that it attracts to its faculty. The Delhi University is the entirety of the largest university in India. It provides the various undergraduate and postgraduate and many other courses offer. There are a large number of students studying in the University. more Delhi University admission process information you can get at their official website www.du.ac.in.

The Delhi University divided its admission process in the different process in the different type of admissions like UG Admissions, UG Entrance Based, PG Admission & M.Phil/ Ph.D. Admission. The online admission process is done on the central portal at www.du.ac.in. The application process starts for UG courses on the 1st June to 19th June 2020. The online registration process for the PG courses re-started in 2020. For the online admission process candidates, upload scanned the photograph, ID proof, Signature, Class 10th Certificate and Caste Certificate at www.du.ac.in.

Candidates who want to apply for the Delhi University they submit the application fee on the online payment selection. For the General / OBC applicants have to pay Rs.100/-, for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates have to pay Rs.50/- and Sports/ ECA candidates have to pay Rs.100/- as mentioned at www.du.ac.in.

