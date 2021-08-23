Malaika Arora Started Modeling In Order To Make Some Money

Recently, Malaika Arora joined the modeling industry to make some quick money. In a chat with IANS, Malaika Arora shared her excitement about judging the 2nd season.

Malaika Arora said that we have an amazing lineup of girls. When you try to do virtual auditions, you have girls coming from small cities.

It becomes difficult for those girls to commute from where they are to join. But, now it has become virtual, and it made it easier for those girls.

Malaika Arora said that she loves the concept this time; it encourages the girls to be themselves. She added that some would not say a word, and some have never faced the camera, also, never put on make-up or have done their hair.

She said that some girls come from different backgrounds, and they are not even allowed to leave their homes or have many restrictions. To see them come out of their shells is totally amazing.

She was happy and proud because she felt that they pushed the boundaries. Diva said that each participant came from a unique and endearing story.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Malaika Arora said that what they wanted; this time was whether they are tall, skinny, short, plump, single, married, transgender, etc. They just want women from all walks of life, and they have also embraced them all this time.

She added that the show tries to break stereotypes of women modeling. Malaika Arora is an Indian actress and model. She is also a dancer, VJ, and television presenter.

She was born on 23rd October 1973 in Thane, Maharashtra, India. Malaika Arora appeared in many films such as Pataakha, Dolly Ki Doli, Dabangg 2, Housefull 2, Gabbar Singh, Dabangg, Housefull, Prem Kaa Game, EMI, Welcome, Om Shanti Om, Athidhi, Heyy Babyy, etc.

She also appeared in many television shows such as Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Perfect Bride, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Swaragini, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and India’s Best Dancer.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.