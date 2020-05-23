Deepika Chikhalia warns fans of ‘Chanda’ being demanded from fake handle of actress who plays ‘Sita’ in ‘Ramayan’

Deepika Chiklia has shared information about a fake account with her fans on Twitter. Sharing information about a fake account, Deepika wrote that there is a fake account on Instagram asking for donations, so beware.

Ever since the Ramayana is being broadcast again on Doordarshan, every artist of the serial has once again come into the limelight. Fans are following these stars on all platforms from YouTube to Facebook and social media.

Fans want to know more about the artists of Ramayana. They want to join them and that is why the number of followers of these artists on social media is constantly increasing. Along with this, the number of fake accounts is also increasing. Many fake accounts ranging from Arun Govil to Sunil Lahiri and Arvind Trivedi are running on social media.

Now actress Deepika Chikalia has shared information about a fake account with her fans on Twitter. Sharing information about a fake account, Deepika wrote that there is a fake account on Instagram asking for donations, so beware. Many fake accounts are going on social media in the name of Deepika. But the reason for Deepika’s problem is that with this account, donations are being sought in her name.

Deepika has told her fans to stay away from this fake account. Surprisingly, the number of followers on this fake account of Deepika is close to 5 thousand. People do this kind of work to benefit from this fake account. But with this step of Deepika, it is clear that her fans will stay away from this account.