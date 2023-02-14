Death in Paradise Season 11 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

Recently, BBC renewed the series Death in Paradise for another two seasons, Season 11 and Season 12, on 7th January 2021. There is no official update about the last or final season of the series Death in Paradise.

Maybe the filming of the series Death in Paradise Season 11 is going on, and it will soon complete. Let’s get the full detail about Death in Paradise Season 11.

Death in Paradise Season 11:

In Death in Paradise Season 10, the Last episode, we have seen that Catherine prods Parker is about to express the feelings for Florence.

Maybe in Death in Paradise Season 11, we will see the continuation of the story of Death in Paradise Season 10.

It is a British-French crime drama tv series. Robert Thorogood created the series Death in Paradise. It includes crime, drama, and detective fiction.

Tony Jordan, Klaus Zimmermann, and Belinda Campbell were the executive producers of the series Death in Paradise.

Matthew Bird, Jim Poyser, Tim Key, and Tim Bradley produced the series Death in Paradise. The series Death in Paradise was made under Red Planet Pictures, Atlantique Production, Kudos, and France Televisions. BBC Studios distributed the series Death in Paradise.

Death in Paradise Season 11 Release Date:

Maybe the series Death in Paradise Season 11 will be released in early 2022. Death in Paradise Season 1 was released on 25th October 2011. Death in Paradise Season 10 was released on 7th January 2021.

All the seasons of the series Death in Paradise includes eight episodes each. And the running time of the series Death in Paradise ranges between 60 minutes.

Death in Paradise Season 11 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the series Death in Paradise Season 11 below.

Ralf Little as Neville Parker Ben Miller as Richard Poole Sara Martins as Camille Bordey Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassell Tobi Bakare as Jean-Pierre Hooper Tahj Miles as Marlon Pryce

Death in Paradise Season 11 Trailer:

The trailer of Death in Paradise Season 11 is not launched yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Death in Paradise Season 10.

