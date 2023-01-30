Mortel Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Mortel is also known as Deadly. It is a French supernatural tv series. The series Mortel has received a good response from the audience.

Mortel has received 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Mortel includes crime, drama, and fantasy. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Mortel.

Mortel Season 3:

The series Mortel follows the story of a group of French teenagers. They are bound together by a supernatural force.

The series Mortel was created by Frederic Garcia. It stars Carl Malapa, Nemo Schiffman, Manon Bresch, and Corentin Fila.

It was written by Frederic Garcia, Lola Roqueplo, Fanny Talmone, Virginie Brac, and Yann Le Gal. It was directed by Simon Astier, Edouard Salier, and Xavier Gens.

The series Mortel was produced by Regis Vallon, Stephanie Carron, Agathe de Lorme, and Gilles de Verdiere.

The first season of the series Mortel includes a total of six episodes titled Super Bad, Hot – Hot – Hot, Nothing Nudes Under the Moon, Don’t You Know That You’re Toxic, La Solitudine, and The Puppets’ Tears.

The second season of the series Mortel includes a total of six episodes titled Super Good, Entwined With You, Impossible To Leave, The Marriage of Obe, Qumran, and Aprezan nou lyanne.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Mortel. We expect that it will soon be announced, it seems that Mortel Season 3 will also include six episodes like Mortel Season 1 and Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

The running time of each episode of the series Mortel ranges around 50 minutes. It was made under Nico Bogue. The series Mortel has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the third season of the series Mortel is happening.

Is Mortel Season 3 Happening?

Mortel Season 3 has not been announced yet. It seems that the third season of the series Mortel will soon be confirmed.

We expect that Netflix will soon renew the series Mortel for the third season. There is a massive chance of the announcement of the third season of the series Mortel. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series Mortel, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series Mortel.

Mortel Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Mortel Season 3 below.

Carl Malapa as Sofiane Kada Nemo Schiffman as Victor Wanderwelt Manon Bresch as Luisa Manjimbe Corentia Fila as Obe Anais Thomas as Audrey Jourdant Lea Leviant as Melanie Tavares Firmine Richard as Elizabeth Georgina Elizabeth Okon as Elizabeth Jacob Vigil as Victor Marvin Dubart as Bastien Duponchel Sami Outalbali as Reda Kada Raphaelle Agogue as Celine Wanderwelt Elvis Pereira as Johnny Alika Del Sol as Lamia Kada Zoe Heran as Laurine Pelletier Daouda Keita as Ousmane Blanchard Jean-Francois Guerlach as Karim Kada Soumaye Bocoum as Kaina Bruni Makaya as Modibo Ryan Cargill as Kylian Assa Sylla as Nora Cissoko Magaly Berdy as Angela Stephane Brel as Herve Lou Lampros as Juliette Wanderwelt Anthony Paliotti as Laurent Kit Sheehan as Audrey Jourdant

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Mortel.

Mortel Season 2 Review:

Mortel Season 2 got good reviews from critics. It seems that the third season of the series Mortel will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the second season of the series Mortel, we have seen that Luisa gets her first glimpse of the Power. Later, a revelation draws all into the woods for a nighttime ceremony.

After that, a road trip in order to find a new victim for Obe turns into an emotional odyssey because Sofiane, Luisa, and Victor grapple with haunting memories.

Later, a surprise attack sends Obe over the edge. After that, Luisa embarks on a perilous mission. On the other hand, as more Desandans come, an epic showdown unfolds at the school. Let’s see what happens next.

No announcement has been made about the plot of the third season of the series Mortel. We expect that the third season of the series Mortel will start where it is left in the second season of the series Mortel.

It is because there is very less chance of a fresh start of the series Mortel. If we get any update about the plot of the third season of the series Mortel, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series Mortel.

Mortel Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of Mortel Season 3 has not been declared yet. We expect that it will soon be revealed. Maybe it will be announced after the confirmation of the third season of the series Mortel. We can expect the third season of the series Mortel somewhere in 2022 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Mortel has been renewed for a second season a few months ago, but okay. — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) May 28, 2020

Mortel Season 1 was released on 21st November 2019 on Netflix. Mortel Season 2 was released on 2nd July 2021 on Netflix.

If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series Mortel, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Mortel.

Mortel Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Mortel Season 3 has not been released yet. Maybe it will be released after the announcement of the third season of the series Mortel. Let’s watch the official trailer of the second season of the series Mortel. It was released by Netflix on 31st May 2021. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Mortel?

The series Mortel is available to watch on Netflix. It seems that Mortel Season 3 will soon be released on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Where Was Mortel Filmed?

The series Mortel was shot in Le Havre. The filming of the series Mortel also took place in Graville, after that, under the bridge of the Cardinals Street Albert Samain for five days.

Visit this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.