DAY6 explain meaning of their new album ‘The Book of Us: The Demon’ + apologize for their sudden hiatus

On Might 12, in mild of the current launch of their sixth mini album ‘The Book of Us: The Demon‘, DAY6 took half in a Q&A to share some detailed insights into their comeback.

Beforehand again on Might 11, JYP Leisure revealed that DAY6 could be taking a brief hiatus from their band promotions, with a view to concentrate on the members’ well being restoration and recuperation. The announcement was met with nice concern from DAY6’s followers.

Take a look at what DAY6 needed to share in their Q&A, under!

Q: Please introduce your album, ‘The Book of Us: The Demon’. Did you discover inspiration from any explicit supply?

A: “This album marks the third installment of our ‘The Book of Us’ collection. We needed to sing concerning the many irregularities that you simply expertise all through one’s life. We ready for this album hoping to offer even a small bit of consolation for those that could also be struggling or struggling from imbalances in their feelings.”

Q: Please inform us about your title monitor. It is extremely totally different out of your previous title tracks.

A: “Our title monitor ‘Zombie‘ is a medium tempo, hip-hop impressed monitor, with DAY6’s signature colour added on high. It depicts an individual who has determined to chop ties with their feelings as a zombie. It may possibly appear heavy and troublesome to method simply judging by the title, however really it’s a hopeful tune, wishing that tomorrow may be a greater day than at the moment.”

Q: What message does DAY6 hope to convey with the collection ‘The Book of Us’?

A: “Our ‘The Book of Us’ collection captures numerous tales about interpersonal relations. Typically, you turn out to be captivated by one thing after which find yourself harm, and typically you discover hope after overcoming obstacles; it is not like we have lived lengthy lives precisely, however we consider that to reside is the repeat such occasions in a single’s life. We began this collection pondering that we need to present some therapeutic for all of the lonely folks of this world, whereas additionally sharing a hyperlink of empathy via music.”



Q: Lastly, what do you need to say to your followers?

A: “We all know that you simply have been all ready with quite a bit of anticipation for our comeback. Nonetheless, resulting from circumstances, we’re unable to advertise and we additionally really feel very apologetic and disillusioned. However we labored exhausting for this album, so we’d admire it when you listened to it with affection. We are going to put together diligently for that day once we can all breathe and sing along with My Days in a live performance corridor.”