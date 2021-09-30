Dan Stevens Programmed His Brain In Order To Play a German Robot in the film – I’m Your Man

The Beauty and the Beast and Downton Abbey star tries to make his unusual choices in this probing rom-com.

Dan Stevens is a British actor who had two different languages to embrace in his new film. For the first, the robot rom-com named I’m Your Man, that released in some selected theaters this weekend.

It is a German production, and it is entirely in German, which means that Dan Stevens was tasked with tackling his first full-fledged leading role in that tongue.

He said that they were looking for a non-German actor who spoke German and who had that sense of otherness as well as foreignness but also who could get their head around or their mouth around – the complex German needs for the role.

But later, the character Stevens plays is not German. He is not actually anything. His first language is algorithms, and he is a robot. He said that he never wanted them to forget the machine.

In a shrewd comedy of Maria Schrader, a professor – Alma gets task with evaluating the functionality of new technology that importantly, an AI boyfriend portrayed with a calculated stiffness by Dan Stevens.

His name is Tom. He thinks that he knows what Alma actually wants; Roses in the bathtub as well as grand romantic brunches.

Alma studies Sumerian texts and later rejects all of his stereotypical advances, and she is also connects with his desire in order to understand.

The same way she probes ancient writings for poetry, and he also tries in order to comprehend the strange reality of being human.

Dan Stevens said that her head is like 4000 years in the past and she is got an epic sense of the scope of humanity. She is being forced to look at the immediate future of humanity and also this possible android cohabitation.

Dan Stevens also said that all the while he thinks as an audience, you are forced to think about where are we and where is the human race as well as also about the imperfections that really make up human relationships rather than perfection.

Dan Stevens hesitates to say that he speaks German fluently that studied it in school as well as would trot it out on vacation with family in order to visit friends who lived in the country.

He asked the cast as well as the crew of the film I’m Your Man in order to speak to him completely in German on set, which he forgot until they wrapped and later, all started addressing him in English.

I’m Your Man is a German film. The film I’m Your Man is full of sci-fi and romance. The film I’m Your Man is also known as Ich Bin Dein Mensch.

The film I’m Your Man was directed by Maria Schrader. It was written by Jan Schomburg and Maria Schrader. Lisa Blumenberg produced the film I’m Your Man.

The film I’m Your Man stars Maren Eggert, Sandra Huller, Wolfgang Hubsch, Falilou Seck, Henriette Richter-Rohl, Dan Stevens, Hans Low, Annika Meier, Jurgen Tarrach, and Monika Oschek.

The film I’m Your Man was made under Letterbox Filmproduktion and SWR. Majestic Filmverleih distributed the film I’m Your Man.

In the film I’m Your Man, a scientist participates in a 3-week trial along with a humanoid robot that is programmed in order to make her happy. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

