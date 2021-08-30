Are You The One Season 9 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

Are you the one? It is an American reality show on MTV where young singles are matched up by using modern technology to help them find the love of their lives.

They use a dating algorithm that analyses the data from various interviews and questionnaires to figure out the compatibility of the couples.

The participants are then sorted into the ideal pairs. However, the result is not revealed immediately, and they are allowed to meet each other and choose their own partner.

If the chosen partner doesn’t match the one chosen by the algorithm, they have to start over. However, if all the participants match with their predicted partner, they win a huge cash prize.

Are You The One Season 9 updates

MTV has not made any official announcement regarding the new season of Are you The One. So it is too early to speculate any release date.

Given the show’s characteristics, it is also imperative to consider the pandemic guidelines. The first season premiered in 2014, and they usually take a six to nine months’ gap between each season.

The finale of the 8th season was aired in 2019 on TV on September 19th. The need for physical contact among the participants makes this show, perhaps.

One of the last who will be allowed to resume shooting, so the makers are perhaps waiting for the health department to say when it will be safe for entire strangers to hook up.

Where to watch Are You The One Season 9

If you haven’t seen the first eight seasons yet, then you can stream Are you the One’s first eight seasons on Hulu as well as on Paramount+ or the official MTV site.

Netflix also has the first and second seasons of this show available for streaming. You can also check it out on CBS all-access. It can also be rented from Amazon, or Vudu, etc.