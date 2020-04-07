NEWS

Coronavirus Lockdown: Anurag Kashyap’s watch list in Quarantine and Lockdown

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
James Ashley
3 Min Read
New Delhi Coronavirus Lockdown: The federal government has introduced a lockdown till 14 April to guard towards the corona virus. In the meantime, on-line platforms are in search of new motion pictures and good content material. All people is in search of a solution to cross the time. In the meantime, director Anurag Kashyap, who has made movies like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Dev D’, is advising individuals to watch some movies.

Truly, Anurag Kashyap is advising a few movie every day on his official Twitter account. We’ve ready such a watch list for you primarily based on their recommendation, which you’ll be able to simply see sitting at residence. Let’s know …

Kingdom- Netflix

Kingdom is a South Korean sequence. It reveals how individuals are dying due to the plague. How an epidemic is rising. The Crown Prince is the one hope for the individuals. Can he save the individuals, that is proven in the sequence.

The Occupant – Netflix

‘The Occupant’ is a Spanish movie. The movie featured the story of an unemployed promoting employee. It’s an authentic manufacturing of Netflix. The movie was launched this 12 months.

Davas – Hotstar

It’s a TV sequence obtainable on Hotstar in India. It reveals the story of a software program engineer. Engineer’s Boyfred commits suicide, what does she do subsequent? That is the story of this sequence.

V for Vendetta – Netflix

V for Vendetta is a political drama movie. The movie featured the story throughout New Fascism in the UK (UK). The movie is offered on Netflix.

Other than this, Anurag Kashyap’s watch list additionally has the names of extra movies, which you’ll be able to watch in the course of the quarantine. The particular factor is that the majority the films or sequence can be found on on-line streaming platforms. Some motion pictures are additionally obtainable on YouTube.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.