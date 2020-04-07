Coronavirus Lockdown: Anurag Kashyap’s watch list in Quarantine and Lockdown

Truly, Anurag Kashyap is advising a few movie every day on his official Twitter account. We’ve ready such a watch list for you primarily based on their recommendation, which you’ll be able to simply see sitting at residence. Let’s know …

Kingdom- Netflix

Kingdom is a South Korean sequence. It reveals how individuals are dying due to the plague. How an epidemic is rising. The Crown Prince is the one hope for the individuals. Can he save the individuals, that is proven in the sequence.

“Kingdom” on @NetflixIndia .. it is all about how a illness / virus spreads as a result of … !!!!!! – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72)

March 25, 2020

The Occupant – Netflix

‘The Occupant’ is a Spanish movie. The movie featured the story of an unemployed promoting employee. It’s an authentic manufacturing of Netflix. The movie was launched this 12 months.

One other Spanish noir on @NetflixIndia “The Occupant”. Dekho – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72)

March 27, 2020

Davas – Hotstar

It’s a TV sequence obtainable on Hotstar in India. It reveals the story of a software program engineer. Engineer’s Boyfred commits suicide, what does she do subsequent? That is the story of this sequence.

Alex Garland’s “DEVS” is on Hotstar – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72)

March 22, 2020

V for Vendetta – Netflix

V for Vendetta is a political drama movie. The movie featured the story throughout New Fascism in the UK (UK). The movie is offered on Netflix.

Film to watch throughout quarantine – “V for Vendetta” on @NetflixIndia – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72)

March 30, 2020

Other than this, Anurag Kashyap’s watch list additionally has the names of extra movies, which you’ll be able to watch in the course of the quarantine. The particular factor is that the majority the films or sequence can be found on on-line streaming platforms. Some motion pictures are additionally obtainable on YouTube.

“The Outsider” primarily based on a @StephenKing story, tailored by Richard Value on @hotstartweets .. noirish, scary .. very darkish and tremendous present – Anurag Kashyap (@ anuragkashyap72)

March 28, 2020