Copa Libertadores: How to watch on the Internet and TV in the United States

The group stage of the 60th edition of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup begins, the most prestigious soccer tournament in South America, organized by the South American Soccer Confederation.

Flamengo from Brazil is the defending champion and seems to have a squad to repeat, with Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa and experienced players like Filipe Luis. But the other finalist of the 2019 edition, River Plate, with Marcelo Gallardo at the helm, is there to stop him.

Teams from ten South American countries participate: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. The winner of this competition plays the Recopa Sudamericana and the FIFA Club World Cup.

When and where the Copa Libertadores is played

This tournament will feature three knockout qualifying rounds. 19 teams are participating, of which 4 will advance to the group stage and will join the 28 already classified; From the group stage, the first two of each bracket will continue to the last four stages (round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final), also direct elimination, until the champion is determined.

Those who finish third and the best 2 quarters will go to the South American Cup.

The group stage is played from March to May 2020; the eighth and quarterfinals between July and August; the semifinals between September and October and the final, on November 21 of this year.

This is how the groups remained

Group A: Flamengo (Brazil), Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), Junior (Colombia), Barcelona (Ecuador).

Flamengo (Brazil), Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), Junior (Colombia), Barcelona (Ecuador). B Group: Palmeiras (Brazil), Bolívar (Bolivia), Tigre (Argentina), Guaraní (Paraguay).

Palmeiras (Brazil), Bolívar (Bolivia), Tigre (Argentina), Guaraní (Paraguay). Group C: Peñarol (Uruguay), Colo Colo (Chile), Athletico Paranaense (Brazil), CD Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia).

Peñarol (Uruguay), Colo Colo (Chile), Athletico Paranaense (Brazil), CD Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia). Group D: River Plate (Argentina), São Paulo (Brazil), Liga Deportiva Universitaria (Ecuador), Binacional (Peru).

River Plate (Argentina), São Paulo (Brazil), Liga Deportiva Universitaria (Ecuador), Binacional (Peru). Group E: Grêmio (Brazil), Universidad Católica (Chile), America de Cali (Colombia), Inter (Brazil).

Grêmio (Brazil), Universidad Católica (Chile), America de Cali (Colombia), Inter (Brazil). Group F: Nacinoal (Uruguay), Racing Club (Argentina), Alianza Lima (Peru), Estudiantes de Mérida (Venezuela).

Nacinoal (Uruguay), Racing Club (Argentina), Alianza Lima (Peru), Estudiantes de Mérida (Venezuela). Group G: Olimpia (Paraguay), Santos (Brazil), Delfín (Ecuador), Defense and Justice (Argentina).

Olimpia (Paraguay), Santos (Brazil), Delfín (Ecuador), Defense and Justice (Argentina). Group H: Boca Juniors (Argentina), Libertad (Paraguay), Caracas (Venezuela), DIM (Colombia).

Calendar

These are the matches of the first date

DATE 1

03/03 Defense and Justice – Santos 03/03 International – Catholic University 03/03 Athlético Paranaense – Peñarol 03/03 Independent Medellin – Freedom 03/03 America of Cali – Grêmio 03/03 Caracas – Boca 04/03 Tigre – Palmeiras 03/04 Barcelona – Independent of the Valley 03/04 Jorge Wilstermann – Colo Colo 04/03 Junior – Flamengo 03/04 Guaraní – Bolívar 04/03 Liga de Quito – River 03/04 Dolphin – Olympia 03/05 Students of Mérida 03/05 Alliance Lima – National 3/5 Binational – São Paulo

If you want to see the full schedule and calendar, you can see all the matches in detail here.

How to watch the Copa Libertadores in the United States

The channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español broadcast the Copa Libertadores matches in the United States. You can follow the meetings online also with beIN SPORTS CONNECT. The plans for these services vary according to your needs and range from US $ 19.99 per month to US $ 199.99.

These are other options:

fuboTV

FuboTV follow a host of leagues, including this Cup. Prices start at US $ 54.99, per month, onwards.

Fanatiz USA

Fanatiz offers live matches and on demand in HD, across multiple devices. It has different plans: from US $ 4.99 per month to US $ 79 all year long. You can also enjoy a free trial service for 14 days.

If you want to review other services that transmit soccer in the United States, we leave you this list that we make at CNET in Spanish.