College Romance Season 2 Leaked by the Piracy Website Filmyzilla.

Nowadays, almost every movie and web series leak by many different piracy websites just after the release. It is the reason why the entertainment industry’s revenue is getting down.

The audience visits the illegal privacy website to enjoy any content instead of using the legal platforms to watch the content.

The second season of College Romance has been leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla. Season 1 of College Romance was released on Timeliners.

College Romance Season 2 Leaked

Timeliners is a Youtube channel that is very famous. College Romance Season has earned so much popularity by the fans, and that’s why the OTT platform Netlflix has covered up the season.

Now, College Romance Season 2 is available on both Netflix and SonyLiv. Everyone was shocked when the news arrived that College Romance Season 2 is leaked by the piracy website Filmyzilla.

It is now available on some channels in Telegram also and in HD quality. Not one episode, but all the episodes are available on various privacy or torrent websites and illegal apps.

College Romance Season 2 is a comedy series, and it is directed and produced by Apoorv Singh Karki and Arunabh Kumar, respectively.

The story of College Romance Season 2 was written by Sidhant Mago. The series was edited by Tushar Manocha. Music in the series was composed by Tusshar Mallek.

There were three executive producers in this series includes Vijay Koshy, Shreyansh Pandey, and Arun Kumar, with a creative director, Akansh Gaur.

There were two supervising producers, including Haider Ali and Md. Sabir Ali. College Romance Season 2 is created under Contagious Online Media Network (The Viral Fever).

If we talk about the cast, it includes Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora, and Shreya Mehta. These are the main cast of College Romance Season 2.

There are so many supporting characters in College Romance Season 2. It includes KP Singh as Sandeep Bagga, Ankur Pathak as Bhati, Pankaj Sharma, Shaan Rajput, Annpurna Bemzi, Samridhhi Mehra, Darius Chinoy, Punnet Waddan, Gaurav Swami, Shiva Kumar, Pawan Sabarwal, Sanket Shanware, Silsila, Aditya Singh, Shilpi, Lokesh Mittle, and Ashok Bhatia.

These are the supporting cast in College Romance Season 2. Now, let’s watch the trailer of the wonderful series College Romance Season 2.

Add a bookmark of this website, and Stay tuned for the next update.