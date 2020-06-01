CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Admit Card Download for Jr Assistant Exam Date at chennaimetrowater.gov.in:

The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is now going to release its CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020 at chennaimetrowater.gov.in. The Assistant, Junior Assistant admit card will release soon via the official board, and then candidates can download their copy from the official portal. The CMWSSB admit card is for their upcoming written test for various posts.

There were around 322 posts of different Engineers and other vacancies for which huge numbers of candidates already complete application procedures. And now they are waiting for their written test. For that, they will need their copy of CMWSSB Admit card which is soon going to release through the official portal chennaimetrowater.gov.in.

CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020:

Earlier, the Chennai MWSSB issued a recruitment notification in which they were offering various vacancies. The official CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 declared on the official portal. There were around 322 vacant posts for numerous posts of Junior Assistant, Deputy Controller of Finance, Assistant Engineer in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical ad Senior Accounts Officer. For that interested candidates successfully applied and since that time candidates are waiting for their various selection procedures.

Download CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020:

Now, the CMWSSB is scheduling different selection procedures, and for that, all the candidates need to appear. The first selection process is the Written Test. Earlier the department released examination dates, but the exam was cancel due to some issues. So finally the CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Written Test is going to happen. The latest schedule for the written exam is as per the following:

CMWSSB Chennai Metro Water Written Exam 2020 Schedule:

Paper for Junior Assistant and Deputy Controller of Finance Posts

Paper for Assistant Engineer and Senior Accounts Officer Posts

Exam Pattern for Assistant Engineer Posts:

Reasoning and General Awareness 20 Marks Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical 40 Marks Computer Skills 20 Marks Language Skills 20 Marks Total 100 marks

Exam Pattern for Junior Assistant Posts:

General Knowledge and Current Affairs 20 Marks Numerical Ability 20 Marks Language Skills 20 Marks Computer Knowledge 40 Marks Total 100 marks

Examination Centers:

For the written test, there are various pre-defined examination centers where candidates will have to attend their papers. These examination centers include Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Salem, etc.

Other Essential Instructions:

At the time of the examination, candidates must have their copy of Admit Card/ Hall Ticket as well as one of the Original ID Proof. Otherwise, he/ she will not be allowed at the examination centers. So before going to attend the exam, read all the instructions available at the official portal as well as given with the Hall Ticket.

Now, there are few days left for the CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Written Test 2020, so their CMWSSB admit card will release soon. After the CMWSSB admit card is available, the official site will notify candidates, as well as there, will be a separate link from which candidates can easily download their copy of CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020.

For more details, be in touch with the Chennai Metro Water Department and get details. The latest notifications will release via the same official CMWSSB portal.

Download CMWSSB Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2020 Here

Official Site: www.chennaimetrowater.gov.in