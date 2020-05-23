CISCE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2020: dates of remaining examinations declared, download the date sheet here

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2020 Datesheet:

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) will conduct the remaining ICSE and ISC board examinations from July 01. In an official statement, the board said that Class 10 exams will be held from July 02 to July 12 and for class 12 from July 01 to July 14. The board examinations were postponed due to the lockdown implemented due to the spread of corona infection last month. The board will now release the results soon after conducting the remaining examinations.

The Central Government had recently allowed all the boards to conduct the examination. The Home Ministry (MHA) said in an official notice that no examination center would be set up in the infected areas. In addition, the responsibility of transporting students from the examination centers will rest with the state government concerned. They will be allowed exemption from lockdown for transportation. The MHA has also asked the board to ensure the thermal checkup of students before entering the examination center.

The datasheet of the board exams is available below

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) earlier mandated the use of face masks and sanitizers in the examination hall. The rules of social distancing in the exam hall will also be strictly followed. In addition, fewer students will be seated in every room and the number of exam halls and centers will be increased to prevent the possibility of infection among students.