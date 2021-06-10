Charm City Kings Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Extramovies

Charm City Kings Full Movie Download:

Charm City Kings is a drama film. It has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. In the film Charm City Kings, a 14-years-old boy wants to join the Midnight Clique. Midnight Clique is a dirt-bike rider group that rules the summertime streets.

The film Charm City Kings was directed by Angel Manuel Soto. It was produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond, and Marc Bienstock.

Sherman Payne did the screenplay of the film Charm City Kings. Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan, and Barry Jenkins gave the story of the film Charm City Kings.

In the lead roles in the film Charm City Kings, there are four stars; Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Teyonah Parris, and Will Catlett.

Alex Somers composed the music for the film Charm City Kings. Katelin Arizmendi did the cinematography of the film Charm City Kings, and it was edited by Luis Carballar.

The film Charm City Kings was made under Overbrook Entertainment and Warner Max. HBO Max distributed it. The length of the film Charm City Kings is 125 minutes.

The shooting of the film Charm City Kings was started in October 2018. Let’s see the cast of the film Charm City Kings.

Charm City Kings Cast:

Find the cast of the film Charm City Kings below.

Jahi Di’Allo Winston as Mouse Chino Braxton as Jamal Teyonah Parris as Terri Kezii Curtis as Sweartagawd Marvin Raheem as Derrick Milan Ray as Shay Meek Mill as Blax Will Catlett as Detective Rivers Donielle Tremaine Hansley as Lamont Charles D. Clark as Trap House King Pin Chandler DuPont as Nicki

Let’s see the release date of the film Charm City Kings.

Charm City Kings Release Date:

The film Charm City Kings had its world premiere on 27th January 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival. The film Charm City Kings was released on 8th October 2020 in the United States.

The film Charm City Kings was also about to screen at South by Southwest on 15th March 2020, but the festival was canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film Charm City Kings was also about the release on 10th April 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Charm City Kings.

Charm City Kings Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Charm City Kings below.

