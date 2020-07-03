Characters in the new Looney Tunes won’t use guns on HBO Max

HBO Max



“Duck season! Rabbit season!” The famous discussion between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to get rid of Elmer Fudd’s shotgun seems to be a thing of the past in the new version of the animated shorts Looney Tunes, released on HBO Max on May 27, 2020.

Peter Browngardt, showrunner Of the new Looney TunesHe told The New York Times that pistols and shotguns are prohibited in the animated series. “There are no firearms. But we can do cartoon violence, like TNT and ACME-type things. All those things that our grandparents grew up with,” he explained.

A good example of this is the animated short Dynamite Dance, available on YouTube, which shows Elmer Fudd chasing Bugs Bunny with a scythe and an anvil, but without resorting to an iconic double-barreled shotgun. The same is the irascible Sam Whiskers (Yosemite Sam), who did not hesitate to use his pistol to shoot Bugs Bunny down. That doesn’t come back anymore.

The Looney Tunes The original was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures between 1930 and 1969 to be shown in theaters but eventually aired on television, gaining popularity among younger generations.

The new animated shorts, exclusive to HBO Max, star iconic characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and Silvestre, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, Coyote and Roadrunner, among others.



A Bloomberg report from June 2, 2020 revealed that Looney Tunes It was the most-demanded original series on HBO Max since it launched on May 27, according to a report by Parrot Analytics, a firm that measures the popularity of TV series based on social media, fan ratings, and piracy. .

According to this measurement, in second place was The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, also aimed at children; and, in third place of the most demanded original series of HBO Max, was placed Love Life, intended for an adult audience.

Home confinement due to the pandemic of COVID-19, with children at home without going to school, can explain why Looney Tunes It generated so much interest among viewers of the new streaming platform.