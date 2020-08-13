Carlos Bardem: ‘You have to know what causes racism’

More than five years ago, when he began to write his novel “Mongo blanco” about a Spanish slave trader, Carlos Bardem felt the need to unravel the atrocity that this exploitation was in the 19th century. Today, given the strength that the Black Lives Matter movement gained, its reading becomes urgent.

“How tremendous it is today that what counts,” said the Spanish actor and historian in a recent interview by video call from Pamplona. “To understand that festering and never healed wound in our societies that is racism, you have to know what causes racism.”

For Bardem, racism is “an intellectual and fictional construction” that is instilled in children to allow exploitation, which even allows the erection of statues of men who made their wealth by taking advantage of slavery.

“I am particularly in favor of demolishing statues,” he said. “They are propaganda devices, so when that story no longer satisfies the majority of the population, the statues should be, if not removable and revisable, resignified.”

“Mongo blanco”, awarded the Espartaco Prize for the best historical novel 2019, arrives in Mexico and Latin America through the Fondo de Cultura Económica.

Carlos Bardem is the brother of Oscar winner Javier Bardem (Associated Press)

Its protagonist, Pedro Blanco, is a character who generates rejection due to his evil, but who perfects himself and succeeds in a system that needs him and provides him with the tools to do so. He is a man of his time, when slaves were treated as if they were objects. As an example, Bardem includes real advertisements from a newspaper in Havana that featured a section for the exchange of goods: furniture or animals could be exchanged for slaves.

At the beginning of the chapters there are also boxes with articles of the General Regulation of Slaves promulgated by the Captain General of the Island of Cuba, Jerónimo Valdez, in 1842, which indicates what they should be given to eat or wear (one garment per year) and establishes limits so that they do not work “more than 16 hours in a row” in the hottest time of the year.

“This regulation that we now read and say ‘but what atrocity is this?’ in his time he was considered dangerously progressive by Cuban slave elites and led to the removal of this captain, ”said Bardem.

But despite his dark side, Blanco’s life is also amazing. One day he was in Africa subjugating slaves, another at parties in the palace, another looking for runaway slaves in the mountains of Cuba, or escaping from the British army on ships.

Bardem, who spent two and a half years researching himself, considers his novel primarily an adventure, a genre he grew up with, but adapted to the present day.

“For a humanity that has seen Auschwitz, has seen Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has seen the genocide in Rwanda and sees migrants drowning every day in the Mediterranean,” he said. “I wanted to provide the reader with a full sensory experience of all these atrocities (of slavery), because I believe that humanity today no longer accepts romantic idealizations of anything.”

In the case of Latin American readers, it will be especially illustrative about a part of the history of the colony that is often told without the perspective of those who continued to come from Spain to make the Americas, since Blanco’s life begins some 30 years before that the independence struggles began on the continent.

“For the Latin American public it can be very interesting because it is going to give you that piece of that puzzle that maybe they don’t have. What was happening? What did the people there think? ”He said. “I am happy that it comes to Mexico and Latin America with the Economic Culture Fund because I believe that it is somehow fulfilling the natural destiny of this book and this character.”

Blanco pays for his atrocities in life and lives enslaved by the madness he develops in old age, in an almost medieval asylum where he has a shackle. Only a protopsychiatrist, the young doctor Castells, takes pity on him, who finds the remains of humanity he has left and wishes to know his history, his whys.

“It helps me for that doctor to ask the protagonist the questions that you or I would ask him if we had the opportunity to sit in front of a fierce 19th century slave trader,” said the also author of “Lost Durango”, “Exemplary Deaths” and “Scorpion in love”. “In a way, Castells is the reader.”

As an actor, Bardem is about to start his first “COVID-19 shoot” and recently premiered on Amazon Prime the series “Inés del alma mía”, based on the homonymous novel by Isabel Allende, in which he plays the conqueror of Peru, Diego de Almagro.

Slavery, he noted, continues to exist in the 21st century, whether it be literal incidents of exploited workers, such as white slavery, or in a watered-down version.

“There is a very strong component towards slavery in precariousness,” said Bardem. “When you support large sections of the population, our young people, in this I do not believe that Spain is very different from Mexico, linking one garbage contract with another and with salaries that will never allow them to get out of poverty. That is a modern form of slavery. “