Cantonment Board Delhi Recruitment 2020 Junior Advocate Vacancy apply at www.cbdelhi.in:

The Cantonment Board Delhi is declared the recruitment notification of the Cantonment Board Delhi Recruitment 2020 for the post of Junior Advocate among the 05 posts on the official site at www.cbdelhi.in. The Cantonment Board Delhi invites the skilled and capable candidates for the office of Junior Advocate. So the candidates who are qualified and interested in the recruitment post submit their application form before the 10th of June 2020.

The Delhi Cantonment Board is also known as Deli Cantt. The Delhi Cantonment Board established in 1914. The Delhi Cantonment Board is governed by the Cantonments Act, 2006 while various policy letters and instructions from the Ministry of Defense about the area are issued from time to time. The primary function of the Delhi Cantonment Board as a local municipal body, it remains under the administrative authority of the Directorate General defense Estates, New Delhi.

Earlier, the Cantonment Board release the recruitment notification of the Cantonment Board Delhi Junior Advocate among the 05 number of posts. So the eligible and capable candidates may apply online to the official site at www.cbdelhi.in. The last date of submits the employment form is 10th June 2020. It is the best job opportunity to get a government job in Delhi. To get more details about the Cantonment Board Recruitment Junior Advocate visit on the official site.

Name of the Board: Cantonment Board Delhi

A number of posts: Total 05 posts available.

Eligibility Criteria for the Cantonment Board Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian

Educational Qualification: Applicants must complete a Degree in Law with minimum 50% marks and must have 50% scores in class X, XII, and Bachelor Degree. Candidates had two years post qualification experience of litigation matters in court in Delhi and registered with Bar Council of Delhi.

Age Limits: Applicants have 35 years as on 10th June 2020

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will get Rs.30000/- per month as a salary.

Selection Process: The Candidates will select on the performance in the interview.

How to apply Cantonment Board Delhi Recruitment 2020?

The capable and skilled candidates who want to apply for the Cantonment Board Delhi Recruitment They first visit an official site at www.cbdelhi.in. Candidates go on interview along with original certificates, passport size photographs, experience certificate, and all relevant documents.

Venue Address :

CEO,

Delhi Cantonment Board,

Delhi Cantt. – 110010.

Official site: www.cbdelhi.in