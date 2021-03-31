Blood and Treasure Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Renewal Update.

CBS officially confirms the second season of Blood and Treasure. It was done in June 2019. Blood and Treasure Season 1 has got incredible love from the public.

The shooting of Blood and Treasure Season 2 was started in October 2020, and it is now almost completed. So, we will see the second season of Blood and Treasure very soon.

The official release date of Blood and Treasure Season 2 is not announced yet, but we expect that season 2 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

Blood and Treasure Season 2

Blood and Treasure Season 1 was ended with so many questions. The answers to those questions will be unveiled in Blood and Treasure Season 2. The fans will have to wait a little longer for season 2.

There will be many twists and suspense in season 2. We can say that we will really enjoy Blood and Treasure Season 2.

The cast of Blood and Treasure Season 2 is not officially revealed yet, but we can expect that the cast of Blood and Treasure Season 1 will come back in season 2.

In Blood and Treasure Season 2, we will see Matt Barr as Danny McNamara, James Callis as Simon Hardwick, Michael James Shaw as Aiden Shaw, Alicia Coppola as Dr. Ana Castillo, Mark Gagliardi as Father Chuck, Oded Fehr as Karim Farouk, Katia Winter as Gwen Karlsson, and Sofia Pernas as Lexi Vaziri.

Maybe season 2 will also include John Larroquette as Jay Reece, Paget Brewster as Sister Lisa, Ali Hassan as Taj Bin Yusef, Antonio Cupo as Captain Bruno Fabi, Tony Nash as Omar, and Anna Silk as Roarke.

Blood and Treasure is an American television series that includes action, adventure, and drama. Blood and Treasure Season 1 was released on 21st May 2019.

Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia created the series. In Blood and Treasure Season 1, there were a total of 12 episodes, and we can expect the same for season 2.

Blood and Treasure Season 1 was distributed by CBS Television Distribution. It was made under Propagate, Lake June Productions, and CBS Television Studios.

Each episode of season 1 varies from 38-83 minutes. Anthony Wolberg did the cinematography of season 1, and the editing was done by Annie Ilkow, D. Gillian Truster, and Simon Webb.

Michael Dinner, Mark Vlasic, Marc Webb, Howard T. Ownes, Ben Silverman, Taylor Elmore, Matthew Federman, and Stephen Scaia.

Let’s watch the trailer of Blood and Treasure Season 1. The trailer of season 2 is not revealed yet.

