Masaba Masaba 3 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer Release, and More
Netflix’s Masaba Masaba is one of the popular series based on the partial real-life incidents of a designer, Masaba herself. After the release of Masaba Masaba 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Masaba Masaba 3. Currently, the third season of Masaba Masaba is in the works. But there has been no confirmation on the Masaba Masala 3 Release Date. For that, fans need to wait a bit.
Masaba Masaba 3 Release Date
The first season of Masaba Masaba was released on 28th August 2020. As the series was about the fashion designer and her mother, fans loved the story and wanted to know more about their personal and professional lives. Hence, the series was renewed for a second season because of such positive reviews and popularity demand. Soon, Netflix and the makers of Masaba Masaba will release the second season by 29th July 2022.
Masaba Masaba 2 was even more exciting and fascinating than the debut season. Fans loved the twists and the storyline of the second season. Also, they loved the additional characters added in the second season. Since the second season was released, fans have awaited the news of Masaba Masaba 3 renewal.
As per the latest news, the third season is already in the works. But there has yet to be an official date for the release. Soon, we will get to know more about Masaba Masaba 3 release date.
Masaba Masaba Storyline
The storyline of Masaba Masaba is based on a fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother throughout their personal and professional lives. The lead characters are played by the same mother-daughter duo, who play fictionalized characters of their own selves. The concept is quite interesting, and fans love the ideas, as it revolves around various other Bollywood names.
Throughout both seasons, the makers have covered various aspects of Masaba Gupta’s life and her mother’s. It also shows parts of her mother’s life as an actress in Bollywood and how she feels about being the mother of one of the leading designers in the industry. Occasionally, they have gotten into fights, as with any normal mother-daughter, and that is what keeps the series even more fascinating, and fans enjoy such.
Masaba Masaba Cast Members
As discussed earlier, the lead roles, i.e., Titular roles Masaba Masaba, stand for both leading ladies. They are designer Masaba Gupta and her mother, Nina Gupta. Some cast members are close friends and colleagues of these actors, and many additional cast members associated with the series as cameo appearances. Also, so many celebrities have been appearing for such Cameo roles where they appear for a couple of episodes, as per the story demands.
Such cameo appearances include Kiara Advani, Mithila Palkar, Gajraj Rao, Dara Sandhu, Farah Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Neelam Kothari, Milind Soman, Maria Goretti, Kanwaljit Singh, and more.
- Masaba Gupta as Herself
- Neena Gupta as Herself
- Neil Bhoopalam as Dhairya Rana
- Rytasha Rathore as Gia
- Satyadeep Mishra as Vinay
- Pooja Bedi as Geeta Chopra
- Suchitra Pillai as Mohini
- Tanuj Virwani as Manav
- Smaran Sahu as Jogi
- Nayan Shukla as Gehna
- Gobind Singh Mehta as Cyrus
- Sunita Rajwar as Padma
- Ahmad Harhash as Rajat
Cameo Appearances
- Kiara Advani as Herself
- Shibani Dandekar as herself
- Farah Khan as herself
- Mithila Palkar as herself
- Malavika Mohanan as Herself
- Gajraj Rao as himself
- Dara Sandhu as himself
- Abhishek Bhalerao as Driving Instructor
- Kanwaljit Singh as himself
- Kartik Aaryan as Dr. K
- Neelam Kothari as herself
- Milind Soman as himself
- Bappi Lahiri as himself
- Maria Goretti as Aisha’s mother
Masaba Masaba Makers Team
Masaba Masaba is directed by Sonam Nair and the producer is Ashvini Yardi. The production company associated with the series is Viniyard Films, and it was released on Netflix.
