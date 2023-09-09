Blue Bloods Season 14 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything

Over the past couple of years, action, crime, and thriller drama series have received massive love from the cinephiles from all around the globe. Not only that, police-procedural-centric series, like Criminal Minds and Blue Bloods, has also gained millions of fans for more than ten years.

As of now, the show makers, Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, have dropped thirteen seasons of Blue Bloods, and if you have already watched all the seasons of the Blue Bloods series and looking for the show’s renewal for a fourteenth season, then this article serves you all the latest information about Blue Bloods Season 13.



In addition, the Blue Bloods Series have received positive response from the viewers and reviewers. On top of that, the show has achieved 7.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Below, we have added complete details about the Blue Bloods Season 14 release date, a list of cast members, trailer updates, and a summary of Blue Bloods Season 14.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Release Date

As of now (September 2023), the makers have launched thirteen seasons of the Blue Bloods series. And fans are eagerly waiting for the fourteenth season of Blue Bloods.

However, the creators have not shared the official release date for Blue Bloods Season 14. The first season of Blue Bloods premiered on September 24, 2010.

Last year, the showrunners delivered the 13th season of Blue Bloods on October 7, 2022, and concluded on May 19, 2023. Still, the upcoming season may be released by the end of 2024 or in the first half of 2025.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Blue Bloods is an American crime-thriller and mystery-suspense drama series that revolves around police procedural storyline.

The plot of the Blue Bloods series revolves around the Reagans Family, who closely work with law enforcement.

Here, Frank Reagan serves as a Police Commissioner in the New York Police Department, and his eldest son, Danny, works as an NYPD detective.

In addition, each member of the Reagans family works at a different level of the police and legal department. The show has also featured various characters. It includes Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), Detective 1st Grade Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), and many others.

As the show progresses, the storyline reveals that a 24-year-old son does not belong to the family. Moreover, in the below section, we have added the available platform to watch all the seasons of Blue Bloods

Not only that, we have also added a trailer link, so if you are new to the show and looking for an official trailer of Blue Bloods Season 13, then jump to the official trailer section and watch the official trailer of Blue Bloods Season 13.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Cast Members List

Below we have mentioned a list of Blue Bloods Season 14 cast members.

Tom Selleck as Francis Reagan (Frank)

Bridget Moynahan as DDA Erin Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Daniel Reagan (Danny)

Will Estes as Sergeant Jamison Reagan (Jamie)

Vanessa Ray as Officer Edit Janko-Reagan (Eddie)

Len Cariou as former NYPD Commissioner Henry Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Detective 1st Grade Maria Baez

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker

Robert Clohessy as Lieutenant Sidney Gormley (Sid)

Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan

Will Hochman as Detective 3rd Grade Joseph Hill (Joe)

Steve Schirripa as DA Investigator Anthony Abetemarco

Treat Williams as Lenny Ross

Rosyln Ruff as D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Kim)

Peter Hermann as Jack Boyle

Stacy Keach as Archbishop Kevin Kearns

Ian Quinlan as Officer Luis Badillo

Steven Maier as Officer Zach Christodoulopoulos (Christo)

Stephanie Kurtzuba as Captain Paula McNichols

James Hiroyuki Liao as Lieutenant Fleming

Callie Thorne as Maggie Gibson

Dylan Walsh as Mayor Peter Chase

Jennifer Esposito as Chief of Police Jackie Curatola

Lauren Patten as Rachel Witten

Bonnie Somerville as Paula Hill

Lyle Lovett as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates

Tony Terraciano as Jack Reagan

Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle

Larry Manetti as Sam Velucci

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode Title List

Since the show makers have not shared the official release date for Blue Bloods Season 14, we have added a complete list of episode titles for Blue Blood Season 13.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 01 – Keeping the Faith

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 02 – First Blush

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 03 – Ghosted

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 04 – Life During Wartime

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 05 – Homefront

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 06 – On Dangerous Ground

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 07 – Heroes

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 08 – Poetic Justice

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 09 – Nothing Sacred

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10 – Fake It Til You Make It

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 11 – Lost Ones

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 12 – The Big Leagues

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 – Past History

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14 – Collision Course

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15 – Close to Home

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 16 – The Naked Truth

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 17 – Smoke & Mirrors

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 18 – Family Matters

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 19 – Fire Drill

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 20- Irish Exits

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 21 – Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Where to Watch Blue Bloods Season 14?

Blue Bloods is considered one of the best American police procedural drama series. Until now, the showmakers have dropped thirteen seasons of this crime-thriller drama series. Therefore, you can imagine the show’s popularity.

However, if you have yet to watch the earlier seasons of the Blue Bloods series, go to the CBS networks and binge-watch all the seasons. Not only that but the upcoming season will also be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Blue Bloods Season 14?

When the showrunners, Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, released the first season of the Blue Bloods series, it premiered with twenty-two episodes.

Currently, the makers have launched thirteen seasons of Blue Bloods, and every time, the show makers have maintained the number of episodes with a few variations.



In addition to that, the number of episodes of a series depends on various factors. But still, if we look at the previous releases, we can expect that the upcoming season of Blue Bloods will also release approximately twenty to twenty-two episodes.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet; when the creators reveal the exact release date and number of episodes of Blue Blood Season 14 we will add them here.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Makers Team

Blue Bloods combines action, crime, and thriller dramas perfectly. The show was created and developed by famous American writer and producers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess.

Not only that, but the showmakers have also served as the executive producers along with Leonardo Goldberg, Brian Burns, Ian Biederman, Tom Selleck, Kevin Wade, and many others. Craig Dibona, ASC Donald E., and Jr. Gene Engles are the cinematographers for the Blue Bloods series.

Furthermore, Alex Zakrzewski, Jackeline Tejada, and Donald Thorin Jr.

Blue Bloods Season 14 Official Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have yet to share the official release date for Blue Bloods Season 14. Not only that, but the makers have yet to release the official trailer for Blue Bloods Season 14.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of this crime-thriller drama, then here we have added a trailer link for Blue Bloods Season 14. Click on the above link and watch the Blue Bloods Season 13 official trailer.

Once the show makers release the latest Blue Bloods Season 14 trailer, we will update it here.

Final Words

So finally, here we are at the end of this article, and now you have all the latest information about the Blue Bloods Season 14.

Undoubtedly, Blue Bloods is one of the most highly anticipated action and crime-thriller drama series. Since the show concluded on May 19, 2023, fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s renewal for a fourteenth season.

However, the show makers have not shared the official release date for Blue Bloods Season 14. Therefore, stay connected to our website and check the latest updates to get information about the upcoming seasons of the Blue Bloods series.