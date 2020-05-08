Bitcoin Eyes First 9-Week Bull Run as Options Open Interest Hits $1B

Bitcoin (BTC) is simply days from sealing the longest weekly bull run in its historical past, as markets proceed to push for $10,000 assist.

Information from Cointelegraph Markets, CoinMarketCap and TradingView confirmed that as of Could 8, BTC/USD was on the right track for its eighth consecutive inexperienced candle on weekly timeframes.

Bitcoin 10-month weekly chart. Supply: TradingView

This has solely occurred 3 times in Bitcoin’s historical past — if subsequent week additionally closes larger, it would mark the primary time ever that BTC/USD has closed 9 inexperienced weekly candles.

The spectacular value statistics seize the bullish development which has characterised Bitcoin because it started recovering from its 60% crash in March.

Many figures have publicly acknowledged their renewed religion in positive aspects persevering with this 12 months, amongst them Mike Novogratz, who known as Thursday’s reclaiming of $10,000 “thrilling.”

“Thrilling day for $btc,” he tweeted.

I wish to level out that we aren’t even on the years highs. This rally is simply beginning. Don’t miss the bus.

Sentiment swiftly turns “grasping”

Nevertheless, not all indicators level to bullish habits marching on unchecked. As $10,000 reappeared, the well-known Crypto Concern & Greed Index crossed over from its earlier “impartial” setting to “greed.”

Simply days in the past, the Index confirmed “concern” as the prevailing market sentiment, with its abrupt U-turn presumably signaling that progress was occurring too rapidly to be sustainable.

Different metrics additionally put in sudden highs, together with Bitcoin choices’ open curiosity, which hit $1 billion for the primary time ever on Thursday.

Bitcoin choices contract modifications on Could 7. Supply: Skew/ Twitter

As monitoring useful resource Skew famous, the composition of choices is altering quick. On the day, the 4 largest will increase in open curiosity on choices contracts had been places: two on Deribit for $7,000 and $7,500, and two on CME at $12,500 and $10,500.

As Cointelegraph reported, a earlier excessive in Bitcoin futures open curiosity this week — $399 million — produced combined emotions amongst analysts.