Bitcoin Could Peak Over $500K in August 2021

Pantera Capital Founder and CEO Dan Morehead has predicted there may be greater than a 50-50 likelihood Bitcoin goes up “and goes up massive”, with a predicted peak of over $500,000 in August 2021.

The San Francisco-based blockchain and cryptocurrency hedge fund founder made the feedback in a April 30 letter to traders inspecting the efficiency of Bitcoin (BTC) previous to the Might 12 rewards halving in comparability to gold, oil, and enterprise capital.

Initially hesitating to make any type of prediction, saying he was “of two minds” as to how the halving would have an effect on the value of the cryptocurrency, the CEO acknowledged “if the brand new provide of bitcoin is reduce in half, all else being equal, the value ought to rise”:

“Bitcoin has traditionally bottomed 459 days previous to the halving, climbed main into it, after which exploded to the upside afterwards. The post-halving rallies have averaged 446 days – from the halving to the height of that bull cycle. On this cycle, the market did in truth trough 514 days earlier than the halving.”

Nevertheless, Morehead then dropped a bombshell prediction:

“IF historical past had been to repeat itself, bitcoin would peak in August 2021 – at $533,431. Clearly that’s an enormous IF. That worth sounds ludicrous…. Simply sayin’ that there’s greater than a 50-50 likelihood bitcoin goes up – and goes up massive.”

Bitcoin overtakes gold and oil

Morehead additionally famous BTC’s efficiency in comparability to legacy belongings since he wrote a letter to traders on March 25, tweeting that the cryptocurrency had outperformed gold.

#Bitcoin overtakes Gold Yr-To-Date. Bitcoin was born in a monetary disaster. It would come of age in this one. pic.twitter.com/Lw2Sn9RtR1 — Dan Morehead (@dan_pantera) April 29, 2020

The asset could also be shedding a few of its luster in accordance with the Pantera CEO — “it’s actually previous its Promote By date” — however “gold’s been round for five,000 years, so it’s not going away in a single day.”

The CEO additionally focused oil markets with a fairly on-point jab on the asset: “A minimum of you don’t must pay individuals to take your Bitcoin.” The assertion was in response to grease going destructive for the primary time in historical past, when the trade needed to pay others to take barrels off their arms.