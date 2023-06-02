Billy The Kid Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Western fiction genre is one of the most popular genres of all time. Many people enjoy American-western fiction series as folk tales and drama surrounding them. Here we are back again with one such Western American drama series, ‘Billy The Kid.’



Billy The Kid is an American western-fiction drama created and developed by one of the most remarkable English screenwriters, Michael Hirst. On top of that, the first season of Billy The Kid series has received a good response from the audience and critics. The show has earned 7.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Since the showrunners have announced the renewal of Billy The Kid Season 2, fans can’t keep calm to know about the release date for the second season. This article will provide information about the official release dates, cast members, a brief overview, and trailer updates about Billy The Kid Season 2.

Billy The Kid Season 2 Release Date

Billy The Kid Season 1 premiered on Epix television on April 24, 2022. Since it was released for the first season, a number of fans from all around the globe started wondering whether there will be another season of the Billy The Kid series or not.

The answer is straightforward. In January 2023, the showrunners confirmed the renewal for the second season of Billy The Kid even before releasing the first season. But unfortunately, we don’t receive the official release date yet. According to some sources, the second season may release by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024.

Billy The Kid Series – Plot Synopsis

Billy The Kid is an adventurous American drama series. The overall storyline is based on the life story of Henry McCarty, a.k.a. Billy The Kid. The plot for the first season revolves around the life of a young Irish cowboy and gunslinger, Billy.

As the story progresses, we see a bloody massacre happen in Lincoln Country War. The lead character has murdered eight people; in retaliation, he was shot dead at 21.

Long story short, the Billy The Kid series has also featured many artists from all over the globe. Apart from Billy, we have also seen Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber), who disappeared in 1882 and after which he was never seen.

Besides him, Billy The Kid has also featured Eileen O’Higgins, who played the role of Kathleen McCarty. Similarly, Dakota Daulby (John Beckwith), Ian Kennedy (Frank Baker), Chad Rock (James Dolan), and many others.

Since the showrunners announced the renewal for the second installment of Billy The Kid, fans have started speculating the release date, new cast members, and storyline for the upcoming season of the Billy The Kid series. However, predicting the exact details of the storyline isn’t easy. Still, we can assume that Billy The Kid Season 2 will also bring more excitement.

Moreover, we might also see some new talent and lesser-known facts in the continuation part of Billy The Kid Season 2. In the following section, we have provided a complete list of cast members, episode titles, and the latest info about the Billy The Kid Season 2 trailer.

Billy The Kid Season 2 Cast Members

Billy The Kid series has featured many promising artists, such as famous English actor Tom Blyth, Canadian film and television actor Dakota Daulby, Joey Batey, and Alex Roe.



At the moment, no official information is available for the Billy The Kid Season 2. Still, here, we have provided a complete list of the cast member of Billy The Kid Season 1.

Tom Blyth as Billy the Kid

Sean Owen Roberts as Bob Olinger

Eileen O’Higgins as Kathleen McCarty

Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans

Dakota Daulby as John Beckwith

Jonah Collier as young Billy the Kid

Ian Tracey as Frank Baker

Ryan Kennedy as Ash Upson

Vincent Walsh as Lawrence Murphy

Shaun Benson as Riley

Guillermo Alonso as Melquiades Segura

Jamie Beamish as Henry Antrim

Alex Roe as Pat Garrett

Horatio James as Charlie Bowdre

Christie Burke as Barbara Jones

Joey Batey as Patrick McCarty

Brendan Fletcher as George Coe

Chad Rook as James Dolan

Apart from the cast mentioned above members, we might also see some new faces in the second season of Billy The Kid.

Billy The Kid Season 2 Episode List

The showrunners have not announced the episode titles and official release date for Billy The Kid Season 2.



Here are the episode titles for Billy The Kid Season 1. It will help you to binge-watch the whole season.

Billy The Kid Season 1 Episode 01 – “Immigrants”

Billy The Kid Season 1 Episode 02 – “The Rattler”

Billy The Kid Season 1 Episode 03 – “Antrim”

Billy The Kid Season 1 Episode 04 – “Interlude”

Billy The Kid Season 1 Episode 05 – “The Little Bit of Paradise”

Billy The Kid Season 1 Episode 06 – “Fate”

Billy The Kid Season 1 Episode 07 – “At the House”

Billy The Kid Season 1 Episode 08 – “The Rampage”

Where To Watch Billy The Kid Season 2?

Billy The Kid is considered one of the most entertaining Western drama series that focuses on the romantic life journey of Billy The Kid. Ever since it was announced for the second season, fans have eagerly awaited the official announcement from the team members.

‘BILLY THE KID’ starring Tom Blyth has been renewed for a second season. pic.twitter.com/JxHCg4yHBN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 10, 2023

However, if you haven’t seen the first season of Billy The Kid, you can stream it on the Epix network. All the episodes for Billy The Kid Season 1 are available on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Billy The Kid Season 2?

The number of episodes often depends on the screenwriting and length of the storyline. However, the showrunners have yet to announce the official release date and number of episodes for Billy The Kid Season 2.

However, approximately eight or more episodes will be released in Billy The Kid Season 2.

Billy The Kid Season 2 Makers Team

How can we conclude this article without mentioning the due credit to those who worked behind the camera and final productions? Billy The Kid is an American Western drama series, and it was initially created by one of the most outstanding English screenwriters, Michael Hirst.

We're very excited for our new limited series BILLY THE KID, premiering this April 24 on @EPIXHD. The series is created by Michael Hirst (VIKINGS) and tells the story of Irish immigrant turned infamous American outlaw William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid.https://t.co/XYRjAaCoIF pic.twitter.com/vyLzMSrHHD — Amblin (@amblin) April 9, 2022

Apart from being a creator, Michael has also served as the show’s executive producer. Moreover, Donald De Line, Justin Falvey, Toby Leslie, and Otto Bathurst have also worked as executive producers. The production location was set up in Alberta, and Paul Sarossy was the cinematographer of Billy The King Season 1.

Billy The Kid Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the showrunners have not said anything about the official teaser trailer for Billy The Kid Season 2.

Still, you can check the trailer of Billy The Kid Season 1 mentioned above to get a brief idea about the storyline and concept.

Bottom Lines

Michael Hrist’s latest release, Billy The Kid, has gathered so much love and respect from fans and reviewers, and many of them are now curious to get the latest information on the show’s future.

Unfortunately, at the moment, we can only say that showrunners have already confirmed the renewal for Billy The Kid Season 2. But the exact release date has yet to be disclosed. Check our website regularly to get updated with the latest info related to your favorite seasons and shows.